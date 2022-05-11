Sri Lanka extends curfew after violence and prime minister’s resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sri Lanka extends curfew after violence and prime minister’s resignation

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 7.33am
Soldiers man a checkpoint outside the prime minister’s residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Sri Lankan authorities have extended a curfew for another day as sporadic violence and arson continued – with pro-government mobs attacking peaceful protesters and security forces being ordered to shoot those causing injury and damage.

Nationwide protests have been calling for the resignations of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, who stepped down as prime minister this week, over a debt crisis that has nearly bankrupted Sri Lanka and left its people facing shortages of fuel, food and other essentials.

After Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned, he and his family were evacuated from his official residence through thousands of protesters trying to break into the heavily guarded, colonial-era building.

A burnt car lies in a junction, a day after the clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

There was no confirmation on their whereabouts, but some protesters gathered outside a well-fortified naval base in Trincomalee on the north-east coast claiming the Rajapaksa family was being protected there.

The Indian Embassy denied social media speculation that “certain political persons and their families have fled to India”, and also rejected speculation that India is sending troops to Sri Lanka.

The country reaffirmed its support to Sri Lanka on Tuesday, saying India has extended support of 3.5 billion US dollars (£2.84 billion) to help it overcome the crisis, as well as send essential items like food and medicine, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said.

President Rajapaksa remained in his official residence protected by layers of iron barriers guarded by the military and police.

On Monday, supporters gathered in the prime minister’s official residence to urge him to stay in office.

After the meeting, mobs supporting the government beat peaceful protesters who had camped out near the prime minister’s residence and President’s office demanding their resignations, as police watched and did little to stop them.

Sri Lankans wave a national flag during the curfew (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Across the country, angry citizens responded by attacking government supporters and ruling party politicians.

Eight people including a ruling party politician and two police officers were killed and 219 were injured in the violence, the defence ministry said.

In addition, 104 buildings and 60 vehicles were burned.

Pro-government mobs were chased, beaten and stripped.

Some who were pushed into a lake were not allowed to get back to ground for hours.

As word spread of where buses were taking the supporters, people smashed them up and set them on fire.

An anti-government protestor, left, is roughed up by Sri Lankan government supporters (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Toppled buses were still smoking across the capital, Colombo, as protests continued.

Homes of government supporters were attacked and some businesses were set on fire, though the personal violence subsided.

Sri Lanka is nearing bankruptcy, having said it is suspending payment of £5.7 billion of foreign loans it was due to pay this year out of a £20.3 billion due by 2026.

Its total foreign debt is £41.3 billion.

The shortage of foreign currency has led to fewer imports and acute shortages of essentials from food to cooking gas, fuel and medicine.

For the past months, people have been forced to queue for hours to buy the limited stocks and many were returning with nothing.

A man shouts slogans and demands cooking gas cylinders as a group of people block a junction in protest against shortages of essentials (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Protesters blamed the Rajapaksa brothers’ alleged corruption and style of administration for the economic crisis.

The prime minister’s resignation has created an administration vacuum with no Cabinet, which dissolved automatically with the resignation.

The President is under pressure to appoint someone who could unite everyone as the prime minister, give much of his power to Parliament, and resign.

The void has also created fears of a military takeover, especially if the violence continues.

