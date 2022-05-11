Henry Nicholls doubtful for New Zealand Test opener in England after calf scan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Henry Nicholls doubtful for New Zealand Test opener in England after calf scan

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 7.41am
Henry Nicholls may miss New Zealand's first Test clash with England at Lord's due to a calf strain (Mike Egerton/PA)
Henry Nicholls may miss New Zealand’s first Test clash with England at Lord’s due to a calf strain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Henry Nicholls is a doubt for New Zealand’s first Test against England at Lord’s starting on June 2 after sustaining a grade one calf strain during a pre-tour training camp.

The left-handed middle-order batter, who has amassed 2,544 in 46 Tests at an average of 40.38, had an MRI scan on his right calf after feeling discomfort in a running session in Mount Maunganui.

While he will still make the trip to England for next month’s three Test matches, he seems set to miss their two warm-ups and could even be out of commission for the series opener at the home of cricket.

Henry Nicholls is a New Zealand regular (Adam Davy/PA)
Henry Nicholls is a New Zealand regular (Adam Davy/PA)

“While it’s a positive that Henry hasn’t torn the calf, the next two to three weeks are going to be crucial in terms of his recovery and subsequent availability for the Test series,” said Black Caps head coach Gary Stead.

“Calves can be a challenge to rehab and we will need to minimise the risk of him re-injuring himself with any return to match action.

“Henry’s obviously an important player for us at number five and we know he’ll be doing everything he can to make himself available.”

New Zealand finished their three-day training camp on Wednesday and will head for England in two groups this weekend although captain Kane Williamson, fellow batter Devon Conway, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and experienced seamers Trent Boult and Tim Southee remain at the Indian Premier League.

It is as yet unclear when the quintet will link up with the Kiwis but New Zealand named an initial 20-strong group – which will be whittled down to 15 before Lord’s – to cover for those absences.

