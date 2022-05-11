Concern grows for missing 11-year-old twins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Concern grows for missing 11-year-old twins

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 9.29am
Eleven-year-old twins Gracie and Millie Bennett went missing from their Leicestershire home on Tuesday evening (Leicestershire Police/PA)
Eleven-year-old twins Gracie and Millie Bennett went missing from their Leicestershire home on Tuesday evening (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Police are searching for 11-year-old twins who have disappeared from their home.

Gracie and Millie Bennett were reported missing shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday and both their family and police are concerned for their welfare.

The sisters, from Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, are described as white, around 4ft 8in and of slim build. They both have straight, dark brown hair below their shoulders.

When last seen Millie was wearing a black Nike Tech jumper, black jeans and white high-topped Nike trainers.

Gracie was wearing a navy blue hoody with the initials “MB” on the chest, blue jeans and white Puma trainers.

One of the girls was carrying a cream-coloured backpack, while the other may have a navy backpack with white spots.

Anyone who has seen the girls, or knows of their whereabouts, is asked to call Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident 619 of May 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier