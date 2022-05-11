New cybersecurity tool could block scam websites instantly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New cybersecurity tool could block scam websites instantly

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 10.42am
A new data-sharing capability which could help block access to scam websites instantly has been announced by the UK’s cybersecurity agency.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said the tool will be made available to all UK internet service providers so they can block websites that are flagged as fraudulent.

The new capability will use real-time threat data gathered from across the industry to spot and flag scam websites to internet providers, who can then cut off access to such sites at scale.

The NCSC said the new tool would complement its existing takedown services, which it revealed on Tuesday had removed more than 2.7 million scams from the internet last year.

Speaking at the NCSC’s annual CyberUK conference, Sarah Lyons, the body’s deputy director for economy and society, said: “Cyber criminals continuously seek to deploy devious methods to trick us into sharing personal or financial details and it’s vital we stay ahead of them.

“This landmark partnership with internet service providers means that scams can be blocked from ever reaching our screens and reinforces the UK’s armour in protecting the public from online harms.”

The announcement comes as leading cybersecurity figures said the UK must take a “whole of society approach” to the issue of online protection.

NCSC chief executive Lindy Cameron said the UK must “mobilise every individual to stand up for the collective safety of our community”.

“We need to give them the tools, the knowledge, the confidence to make good choices and to make that habitual for everyone,” she said.

