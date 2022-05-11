Florence Nightingale letter on display after spending 140 years in scrapbook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Florence Nightingale letter on display after spending 140 years in scrapbook

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 11.01am Updated: May 11 2022, 11.32am
The original letter by Florence Nightingale was unearthed in the archives at the University of Chichester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
An original letter by Florence Nightingale in which she writes of her poor health following her return from the Crimean War has gone on display for the first time.

The handwritten note by the nursing pioneer from 1872 is being put on show by the University of Chichester to mark International Nursing Day on Thursday May 12.

In the letter, which was found in near-pristine condition in the university’s archives, the 62-year-old gives her support to a campaign led by the Suffragettes and activist Louisa Hubbard to create a female teacher-training college on the south coast – now the University of Chichester.

Dr Nita Muir, head of the university’s new School of Nursing and Allied Health which will display the note, said: “The letter epitomises all that Nightingale stood for – boundless compassion for the right causes and championing social reform.

The letter by Florence Nightingale
“It is a remarkable find and is completely unspoiled, despite spending the last 140 years in an old scrapbook which belonged to the famed women’s rights campaigner Louisa Hubbard.”

The University of Chichester first opened to students in 1840, named Bishop Otter college after its founder.

It subsequently changed to training women in 1873 after the success of the campaign by Ms Hubbard and the Suffragettes.

The West Sussex institution still retains some purple colour in its academic dress code to reference the movement.

A view of the signature of Florence Nightingale
Ms Nightingale wrote in the letter to Ms Hubbard: “In the crush and drive of ever increasing and pressing business and of ever increasing illness (I am entirely a prisoner to my room) – will you excuse a too thoro reply to your questions?

“To supply some of our School mistresses from among poor gentlewomen with the view of carrying arising rustic young girls and town and village children better family habits by way of example in one of the most useful plans I know – and will be of inconceivable advantage, if sensibly carried out, not only to the Schools but to the gentlewomen – I hope, trust and believe that it will succeed.

“I wish you God speed with all my heart and soul – and pray believe me, Madam, (Tho’ in great press of business and illness), ever your faithful servant, Florence Nightingale.”

