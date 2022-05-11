Thomas Bjorn named as Henrik Stenson’s first vice-captain for 2023 Ryder Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thomas Bjorn named as Henrik Stenson’s first vice-captain for 2023 Ryder Cup

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 1.01pm Updated: May 11 2022, 1.03pm
Henrik Stenson (left) has named Thomas Bjorn as his first vice-captain (David Davies/PA)
Europe captain Henrik Stenson has named Thomas Bjorn as his first vice-captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy.

Bjorn captained Europe to victory at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018, played in the biennial contest three times and was a vice-captain on four previous occasions.

Stenson, who was one of Bjorn’s 12 players in Paris, said: “I have known Thomas for my whole career.

“I trust him implicitly and I know any advice he will give me will be honest and direct.

“He will not simply tell me what he thinks I want to hear and that will be important, so I’m delighted to have him as my first vice-captain for Rome.

“Since the match itself is still over a year away, I know I am going to have a lot of conversations with him about all elements of the Ryder Cup from his experience, both as a vice-captain on previous occasions but also, obviously, as the captain in 2018 when we had a great result.

“I will be depending on him a lot and I’m really looking forward to those chats.

“He was very happy when I asked him. He was very honoured to be asked and happy to be part of Team Europe again and part of the journey with the players.”

Bjorn added: “I’m delighted to be part of the whole Ryder Cup experience once again.

“I probably thought that after 2018 that was it for me, but Henrik called me to talk about captaincy in general and that led into him asking me if I wanted to do another stint as vice-captain, which I agreed to. I’m excited to work with him.

“I think I can help Henrik outline what he wants to do with his captaincy going forwards. I can keep asking him the right questions and reminding him of things that are going to come his way that he might not have thought about.

“I will help him prepare in the best possible way and, as we get closer to the match, to be an additional support to the players.

“I think Henrik will be a fantastic captain. He is so well respected by players and by everyone in the game. He is a very hard-working golfer and somebody who is true to himself, and his team will represent that.

“He has a great sense of humour that the players will take to, and he is very well liked across the whole Tour, not just the top where he has played his golf for so many years.”

Europe will seek to regain the trophy at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club from September 29-October 1 following the record 19-9 defeat to the United States at Whistling Straits last year.

