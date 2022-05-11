Church to ‘put its money where its mouth is’ to help with cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Church to ‘put its money where its mouth is’ to help with cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 1.19pm
The Archbishop of Canterbury said the church will “put its money where its mouth is” when tackling the cost-of-living crisis, which he branded a “really serious crisis for a huge number of people” (PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury said the church will “put its money where its mouth is” when tackling the cost-of-living crisis, which he branded a “really serious crisis for a huge number of people” (PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury said the church will “put its money where its mouth is” in helping to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, which he branded a “really serious crisis for a huge number of people”.

Church commissioners will commit £3.6 billion to the frontline ministry over the next nine years as part of the Church of England’s new financial strategy, Justin Welby announced on Wednesday alongside the archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell.

Asked if the church should speak out more about the crisis, Mr Welby said: “We’re all very aware – and you heard from the people talking in the food bank – that they’ve seen this huge increase in the number of people coming along here.”

He added: “It’s not a case of ‘the Government can solve it” or ‘the church can solve it’.

“It can only be done by all of us working together.”

Mr Cottrell added: “We want to use that money in a focussed way to revitalise every parish in the country to enable every parish to grow, with a particular focus and emphasis on our poorest communities.”

The pair said £1.2 billion will be available over the next three years – a 30% increase in Church of England funding.

The archbishops spoke during a visit to the St John The Evangelist church in Balby, Doncaster, where they spoke to volunteers who run a ‘multi-bank’ providing food, toiletries and clothing to poorer families.

One church member, Andy, said: “Before Covid, we ran a food bank just one day a week where we saw around 20 people come for our help.

“During the pandemic, we saw a massive increase of needs within the community. Now we open four days a week, two-hour sessions. We see around 100 people a day come to us in need.”

Volunteer manager, named only as Sharon, told the archbishops “we have incidents in the clothes’ area, where mums who now come for clothes for the children, for themselves, but in this economic climate they can’t afford to run the washing machine”.

In response,  Mr Welby said: “It’s very humbling to hear this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier