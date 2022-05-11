Happy Days star Henry Winkler to write memoir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Happy Days star Henry Winkler to write memoir

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 2.02pm Updated: May 11 2022, 2.34pm
Henry Winkler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Henry Winkler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Henry Winkler is as busy as ever these days, but the actor is still making time to write a memoir.

Celadon Books announced it has a deal with Winkler to tell his life story.

The memoir, currently untitled, is scheduled for 2024.

Winkler, 76, became famous in the 1970s as The Fonz on the sitcom Happy Days and has worked steadily ever since.

His hundreds of TV and film credits include Arrested Development, Parks And Recreation and an Emmy-winning role on the HBO series Barry.

“I am both excited and nervous to contemplate writing a memoir, because it’s hard to remember what happened the day before yesterday. But here I go!” Winkler said in a statement.

Winkler has worked on several previous books, including I’ve Never Met An Idiot On The River: Reflections On Family, Photography, And Fly-Fishing and the children’s series Here’s Hank and Alien Superstar, for which he collaborated with Lin Oliver.

