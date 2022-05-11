Ex-police officers jailed for taking victims’ pictures ‘attacked in prison’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-police officers jailed for taking victims’ pictures ‘attacked in prison’

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 2.15pm Updated: May 11 2022, 3.03pm
Jamie Lewis, who along with Deniz Jaffer, has been attacked in prison, a court heard (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Former police officers jailed for taking pictures of two murdered sisters at a crime scene they were protecting have been attacked in prison, judges have been told.

Deniz Jaffer, 48, and Jamie Lewis, 33, had been assigned to guard the scene after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.

They were jailed for two years and nine months at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.

News that they had been attacked in prison emerged on Wednesday as they lost appeals against their sentences.

Fryent Park deaths
Deniz Jaffer has been attacked three times by three different inmates, his lawyer said (Metropolitan Police/UK)

Appeal judges Dame Victoria Sharp, Mrs Justice McGowan and Mrs Justice Farbey dismissed the appeals after considering arguments at a Court of Appeal hearing in London.

They said they will give their reasons at a later date.

Lewis, from Colchester in Essex, has been sacked from the Metropolitan Police, while Jaffer, of Hornchurch, east London, resigned.

Danyal Hussein was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 35 years, in October after being found guilty of the women’s murders.

Judge Mark Lucraft, who jailed Lewis and Jaffer, was told the officers moved from their posts to photograph the women’s bodies, with the images shared with colleagues and friends on WhatsApp.

The murdered women’s mother, Mina Smallman, and her husband Chris, were at the appeal hearing.

Barristers representing the men argued that the sentences imposed by Judge Lucraft were excessive.

Neil Saunders, who represented Jaffer, said Jaffer has been attacked three times by three different inmates.

Luke Ponte, for Lewis, said Lewis has been assaulted twice.

Barrister Joel Smith, for the Crown, said the men’s appeals should be dismissed.

He said their actions exacerbated the “unimaginable” bereavement the women’s family suffered.

Mr Smith said the killing of the sisters was a “shocking” and “ferocious” crime.

– In a separate case, the three judges also dismissed an appeal by a former police IT worker jailed for unlawfully accessing and storing images of dead people on a personal computer.

Darren Collins, who worked for Staffordshire Police, was given a three-year term by a judge at Birmingham Crown Court in January.

Lawyers representing Collins, who pleaded guilty, argued that the sentence was too long.

Appeal judges ruled against him and said they will give their reasons at a later date.

