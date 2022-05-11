Ava White, 12, stabbed ‘out of the blue’ by boy with ‘cheeky smile’, friend says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Ava White, 12, stabbed ‘out of the blue’ by boy with ‘cheeky smile’, friend says

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 2.46pm Updated: May 11 2022, 4.27pm
Ava White at aged 10 on a residential trip to North Wales (Trinity RC Primary School/PA)
A friend of Ava White said the schoolgirl was stabbed “out of the blue” by a boy with a “cheeky smile”.

Pre-recorded evidence from the friend was played at Liverpool Crown Court on the third day of the trial of a 14-year-old boy accused of murdering Ava, 12, in Liverpool city centre on November 25 last year.

The 16-year-old, who was with Ava and other friends on the night, described a “disagreement” with the defendant and his three friends after they were seen filming the group.

She said: “Ava got a bit angry and was just saying, ‘Delete the video. You’ve got my face on there. I don’t want to be posted anywhere’.”

The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, described Ava and the defendant arguing.

She said: “He pushed her. She went to retaliate. He backed away.

“Just out of the blue he’s lifted his arm up and caught her in the neck.

“We thought at first he’d punched her. Then he started running.

“At first she stood there. Then she went pale. She started saying, ‘Ow. Ow’.

“She was screaming, ‘Ow’, and she pulled her coat down and we could see all the blood.

“We walked by Primark and she collapsed on the floor.”

Ava White was not happy about being filed by the group, the court was told
Ava White was not happy about being filmed by the group, the court was told (Merseyside Police/PA)

The friend said the defendant, who appeared in court via video link, had a “cheeky smile”.

She told the court she saw him pull something from his waistband.

“He brought it up to Ava’s neck,” she said.

“It was dead fast.”

The teenager said the boy and his friends called Ava a “muppet” before the confrontation.

She added: “She wasn’t really an argumentative person, she just didn’t really like random people saying stuff to her.”

The court also heard evidence from an 11-year-old boy who said he saw Ava after she had been hurt.

He said: “I just heard her scream so I ran over. She was breathing heavily.

“She collapsed on the corner.”

The boy told police he tried to stop Ava from following the group of boys but she thought she was “invincible”.

However, he denied she had wanted a fight.

Another friend of Ava’s, aged 15, said there had been a conversation about fighting and “blades” with the defendant’s group of friends.

She said one of the boys with the defendant said: “None of us carry blades.”

The girl told the court after Ava was fatally stabbed her alleged killer “started laughing and started running”.

She said: “I just seen the lad smiling and running and start laughing so I just chased him.”

The defendant denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

