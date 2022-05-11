Charles praised for outreach to young on Kickstart job scheme visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Charles praised for outreach to young on Kickstart job scheme visit

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 2.58pm
The Prince of Wales, accompanied by Chancellor Rishi Sunak meeting the public in Walworth, London (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Prince of Wales has been praised for being “clued (in) with what the younger generation are doing” as he met teenagers and young adults who found work through his charity.

Charles, joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, visited JD Sports in Walworth, London to speak to 16- to 24-year-olds who had been helped onto the Government’s Kickstart Scheme by The Prince’s Trust.

Chatting against a backdrop of tracksuits and trainers, he seemed particularly interested in how many had found jobs at the end of the six-month programme.

The Kickstart Scheme was set up in September 2020 by Mr Sunak to provide work for young people, after youth unemployment peaked at around 15% in the pandemic.

With crowds pressing against the barricades outside the JD Sports, which had “King of Trainers” and a crown logo stamped on its front, Charles paused to shake hands before heading inside.

One 24-year-old he spoke to, Pav Soor, said he had been rejected from 460 jobs before joining Marks & Spencer as a Kickstarter.

“It just made me feel like I have no worth,” he said of his 18 months out of work.

“It’s demoralising.”

Mr Soor, who is to join the supermarket full-time as an apprentice, said he was impressed by his talk with the prince, which felt “more of a discussion with a friend”.

The Prince’s Trust visit
The Prince of Wales meeting Pav Soor (The Prince’s Trust/PA)

He said: “He was interested in our journeys, in our personal journeys.

“He individually spoke to each of us and asked us how you got here.

“There’s a stigma behind a higher power not really being clued with what the younger generation are doing, but I was really glad to see that stigma just wiped away.”

Making his way around the room, Charles asked Mollie McCaldon, a JD Gyms employee, about her job and whether she enjoyed “lifting things”.

“What was nice was to see how interested he actually was,” she said.

“He’s actually interested in your choices.”

Mr Sunak, who was photographed in March wearing a pair of £335 trainers, confessed to a JD Sports executive that he had a “weakness for trainers”.

The crowd outside swelled as Charles was in the shop, with a member of staff from the Morrisons across the road coming out to cheer.

“Prince Charles, we say hi, thank you for stopping by,” she chanted.

The Prince’s Trust visit
The Prince of Wales, accompanied by Chancellor Rishi Sunak meeting the public in Walworth, London (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The prince made an unscripted visit to the crowd, which surged forward, prompting security to intervene and try to force people back.

He then made a brief visit to a nearby market before disappearing into a black Audi as it began to rain.

Jonathan Townsend, the UK chief executive of The Prince’s Trust, said: “We know that securing employment can help young people build stable and fulfilling lives.

“We have provided vital support to thousands of young people on the Kickstart Scheme who were at risk of long-term unemployment.”

