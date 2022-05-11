Aleksander Ceferin: New-look Champions League will be ‘truly open’ competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aleksander Ceferin: New-look Champions League will be ‘truly open’ competition

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 4.09pm
Aleksander Ceferin says the new-look Champions League will be a completely open competition (Nick Potts/PA)
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the new-look Champions League will be a completely open competition despite the qualification system appearing to be weighted in favour of Europe’s top domestic leagues.

A revamped format for the 2024-25 season onwards was finally signed off by UEFA in Vienna on Tuesday, and included the allocation of an extra qualification spot to one club each from the two countries with the best collective performance records in Europe in the previous season.

In four of the last five seasons, England would have gained an extra place if this system had been in use.

The coefficient scoring system awards four bonus points to each team which reaches the Champions League group phase, handing an instant advantage in the race for the extra places to the countries afforded four automatic qualification spots.

A previous proposal to award two places to clubs who had failed to qualify but had the best club coefficient scores over the last five seasons was scrapped amid concerns it was too favourable to the continent’s heavyweights, and Ceferin was confident the new model would find favour with the vast majority of people.

“It’s truly open, it’s as open as it can be,” he said at the end of UEFA Congress on Wednesday.

“Whatever you do in football, somebody says you didn’t do it right. Even if you score, they say you should score with the other foot.

“Ninety nine point nine per cent of football fans know this is a completely open competition. It’s for more small and middle-sized countries and France, which is correct, gets one spot more.

“We are all happy and when you see national associations, clubs and leagues and fans being happy you should enjoy the moment, because it will not last.”

UEFA’s deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti said there were no plans to review the country coefficient scoring system, describing it as “dynamic”, and pointing to the fact that the other qualifier this season would have been Holland, largely thanks to the performance of that country’s clubs in the new Europa Conference League competition.

Football Supporters Europe welcomed the decision to drop the earlier coefficient proposal, describing it as the “worst case scenario”.

The approved proposal is understood to have been received with cautious optimism by European Leagues, the group which represents 37 domestic leagues across the continent, but it feels the coefficient system should be kept under review to ensure it does not become dominated by the big five leagues.

The agreement would appear to put to bed fears around any renewed attempt to launch a European Super League for years to come.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin
Ceferin said he thought that the idea would not come back now for at least 20 years, and did not rule out the possibility of UEFA’s disciplinary committee taking action against the three clubs who refused to renounce the ESL – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

The lifting of a Madrid court injunction last month appeared to open the door for UEFA to reopen disciplinary proceedings which had to be halted, but European football’s governing body is set to wait until the verdict in the Super League clubs’ competition law case against UEFA at the European Court of Justice.

Asked whether he would meet with Real president Florentino Perez at the Champions League final in Paris later this month, Ceferin said: “I will meet Perez in the stadium, he will sit close to me because they are the finalists.

“I was not in touch with any of the three clubs. It’s up to them to ask for a meeting, not for me to ask them.

“We did not have any meeting, the only greeting we get is from the courts from time to time, or some threats. The usual stuff which we are not nervous about.”

