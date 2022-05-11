Lost tortoise in good health after unfounded fears over its red feet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lost tortoise in good health after unfounded fears over its red feet

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 5.21pm
(RSPCA/PA)
(RSPCA/PA)

A “huge” stray tortoise is said to be in good health after being found in a Staffordshire field.

The RSPCA, which was called out to the unusual discovery near the village of Church Eaton, is appealing for help to reunite the rare red-footed tortoise with its owner.

The animal charity said the reptile was checked over and found to be fine on Tuesday despite initial concern that his back feet were bleeding.

RSPCA inspector Heather Morris, who collected the tortoise and took him to a vet, said: “He is quite a size, so I can understand why he was spotted – he is just beautiful.

“I normally pick up little tortoises but he is huge!

“When I went to collect him I took a large bird box with me, but I soon realised he wasn’t going to fit! He was over nine kilogrammes.

“There was no sign on examination of any cuts or bleeding so we let him wander around the surgery. He appears to be in good health.

“Unfortunately he isn’t microchipped so we don’t know where he has come from, so if anyone has any information about his owner we would urge them to get in touch with us.

Tortoise
(RSPCA/PA)

“Hopefully we can track them down and get him safely home. We do sadly deal with a lot of abandoned exotic pets, so I hope this isn’t the case here.”

The RSPCA said tortoise owners often let their pets out in the garden during sunny weather, and they can become very active in the warm temperatures and sunshine.

“It’s really important that owners keep a close eye on their pets when outside or have a secure run to keep them in to keep them safe from other animals, and to ensure they can’t escape,” Ms Morris added.

Anyone with information about the tortoise is asked to call the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

