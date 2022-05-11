Martin Odegaard determined to help Arsenal reach ‘big goal’ of Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martin Odegaard determined to help Arsenal reach ‘big goal’ of Champions League

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 10.31pm
Martin Odegaard wants to go from watching the Champions League to playing in it for Arsenal next season. (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Martin Odegaard has been limited to the role of Champions League spectator this season – but he wants to end that by leading Arsenal to victory at Tottenham on Thursday night.

A win for the Gunners would secure a return to Europe’s elite competition after a five-year absence.

Arsenal sit four points clear of Spurs heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and have their top-four destiny in their own hands – even if they lose for a third time in a row in N17.

Mikel Arteta is on the cusp of taking Arsenal back into the Champions League.
Boss Mikel Arteta has called on his players to get the job done by completing a north London derby double for the season and Odegaard admits the squad have been keeping a watching brief as some memorable Champions League nights unfolded.

“We’re watching all the games,” he said. “When you watch those games you want to be there and fight for the best games, so that’s the stage we want to be at.

“That (qualifying for Champions League) was our big goal this season, so if we can do it we’ll be very happy.

“Of course to do it there will be special, but the most important thing is to get there and not the way we do it.”

Odegaard’s former club Real Madrid will face Liverpool in this season’s Champions League final, but Thursday night could be seen as a cup final of their own for Arsenal.

Securing a top-four finish would also show the progression of a team which has finished eighth in the last two seasons.

Many would not have tipped Arsenal to achieve Champions League qualification this year and even Odegaard – who is likely to captain the visitors at Spurs – admits the club are ahead of schedule.

“I think so,” he said. “But when I signed I said I really believed in the team, I really believed in the project from the manager, and everything the club wanted to do. So I believe we had the chance to do it.

“Maybe we’re a bit ahead of schedule, but still we haven’t done anything. We have to finish it and get into the top four, so that’s the focus now and I think we’re doing well.”

At 23, Odegaard is part of the youngest Premier League squad this season, but he feels they are ready to take the next step, adding: “It will be a big game of course.

