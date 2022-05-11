Frank Lampard is glad Everton’s future is in their own hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Frank Lampard is glad Everton’s future is in their own hands

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 11.09pm
Frank Lampard was ‘relatively happy’ with a point (Richard Sellers/PA)
Frank Lampard was 'relatively happy' with a point (Richard Sellers/PA)

Frank Lampard is happy Everton’s Premier League future remains in their own hands after they moved another point clear of the bottom three with a lacklustre goalless draw at already-relegated Watford.

The Toffees went into the match having lifted themselves out of the relegation zone and up to 16th – one point ahead of Burnley and Leeds – following a run of 10 points from five matches.

But Everton struggled despite coming up against a depleted Watford side who made seven changes to the starting line-up from their 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Lampard said he was still “relatively happy” with the result, and added: “I wouldn’t say I’m frustrated…I think if you can’t win, you don’t lose, and we were more than secure in the game.

“We created a lot but probably for us, we didn’t have much in the final third and the final ball as we normally do.

“We didn’t have that cutting edge about our game in forward areas, so from that we didn’t get enough clinical clear-cut chances to win the game.

“It’s not easy, it’s the Premier League. People thought it was going to be a given for us. Fresh players in their team, nothing to lose, that can create quite a difficult thing, so I’m relatively happy with the point and we’ll move on.”

Everton could secure Premier League safety at the weekend if Leeds lose and they beat Brentford on Sunday – a situation Lampard believes is in their favour.

“I think the pressure is big anyway,” he added.

“If you ask me, I’d much rather be the team that’s got it in your hands and a point or two more on the board and maybe a game more than someone as well, so I think that probably in that situation that’s what you want, but the pressure is huge anyway.

“For all the talk about pressure, more or less, it’s only actions at this point. It’s how we act and how we perform in these games.”

Watford manager Roy Hodgson believes his injury-hit side deserved a point after securing a first clean sheet at Vicarage Road in the Premier League this season.

“I don’t know that I expected to see anything other than an honest performance really, but I think the players could have been forgiven if they weren’t able to produce that performance,” the Hornets boss said.

“But I thought the honesty today, the integrity, the work ethic, so many players who have hardly played a game during my time at the club, so many so-called important players for the club not available on this occasion and playing against a team who have an awful lot to play for and really with a knife at their throat in terms of needing points to avoid relegation.

“I thought we dealt with that aspect extremely well and I felt we can come away with saying that we deserved our point today.”

