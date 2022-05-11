Discovered: 150-year-old platypus specimen that proved some mammals lay eggs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Discovered: 150-year-old platypus specimen that proved some mammals lay eggs

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 12.04am
Discovered: 150-year-old platypus specimen that proved some mammals lay eggs (Jacqueline Garget/University of Cambridge/PA)

Jars of 150-year-old platypus and echidna specimens that prove some mammals lay eggs have been discovered at an English museum.

Collected in the late 1800s by the scientist William Caldwell, the tiny samples were found in the stores of Cambridge’s University Museum of Zoology.

When they were collected, these specimens were key to proving that some mammals lay eggs, a fact that changed the course of scientific thinking and supported the theory of evolution.

The unique collection had not been catalogued by the museum, so until recently staff did not know it existed.

It was discovered when Jack Ashby, assistant director at the museum, was doing research for a new book on Australian mammals.

He said: “It’s one thing to read the 19th century announcements that platypuses and echidnas actually lay eggs.

“But to have the physical specimens here, tying us back to that discovery almost 150 years ago, is pretty amazing.”

Mr Ashby added: “I knew from experience that there isn’t a natural history collection on Earth that actually has a comprehensive catalogue of everything in it, and I suspected that Caldwell’s specimens really ought to be here.”

He was right.

Three months after Mr Ashby asked Collections Manager Mathew Lowe to keep an eye out, a small box of specimens was found in the museum with a note suggesting they were Caldwell’s, and Mr Ashby’s investigations confirmed this was the case.

Until Europeans first encountered platypuses and echidnas, spiny anteaters, in the 1790s, it had been assumed that all mammals gave birth to live young.

The question of whether some mammals lay eggs then became hotly debated in scientific circles.

Experts say the newly discovered collection of little jars represents the huge scientific endeavour that went into solving this mystery.

Mr Ashby said: “In the 19th century, many conservative scientists didn’t want to believe that an egg-laying mammal could exist, because this would support the theory of evolution, the idea that one animal group was capable of changing into another.”

He added: “Lizards and frogs lay eggs, so the idea of a mammal laying eggs was dismissed by many people, I think they felt it was degrading to be related to animals that they considered ‘lower life forms’.”

The newly discovered collection includes echidnas, platypuses and marsupials at varying life stages from fertilised egg to adolescence.

William Caldwell was sent to Australia in 1883, with substantial financial backing from the University of Cambridge, the Royal Society and the British Government, to resolve the long-standing mystery.

