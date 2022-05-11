Doctors and nurses urge politicians to ‘put patients first’ and form Executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Doctors and nurses urge politicians to ‘put patients first’ and form Executive

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 12.04am
MLAs are due at Stormont on Friday for the first day of the new Assembly (Liam McBurney/PA)
MLAs are due at Stormont on Friday for the first day of the new Assembly (Liam McBurney/PA)

Organisations representing doctors and nurses from across Northern Ireland have issued a joint call for politicians at Stormont to “put patients first” and form an Executive immediately.

The Royal College of Nursing, the British Medical Association Northern Ireland, the Royal College of Surgeons of England, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, and the Royal College of GPs, have said that political instability is putting basic service delivery at risk.

The DUP is refusing to return to the devolved power-sharing Executive until its issues with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.

Party leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, has also refused to say if his party will support the election of a new Speaker on the first day of the new Assembly on Friday.

2022 NI Assembly election
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not re-enter Government until their concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol are met (Liam McBurney/PA)

Without a Speaker the Assembly would not be able to function.

In a joint statement, the health organisations said: “Our health service is on the verge of collapse.

“We have the longest waiting lists in the UK, emergency departments are overflowing, general practice is in crisis, and we have chronic workforce shortages, alongside burnt-out staff who are contemplating leaving the health service forever.

“The situation could not be more serious.”

“Following the Assembly election on May 5, we are appealing to our newly elected representatives to put our health service first, form an Executive without delay and, as a first step towards fixing our health service, agree a multi-year budget to allow leaders to plan and deliver services effectively.”

The statement continued: “We know not having a Government stalls progress.

“The lack of political stability puts basic service delivery at risk and inhibits our ability to make progress on key transformation projects including addressing our waiting lists, tackle the crisis in emergency admissions and improving capacity in general practice.

“It also means we cannot fund our elective care, mental health and cancer strategies.

“We cannot underestimate the huge impact this uncertainty has on the lives of patients.

“While we do not seek to minimise the challenges our political leaders face, it is essential that they work through them and find solutions.

“We urge all political parties to get back to the table, set aside their differences and work together to address the immediate healthcare needs of all our patients.

“The price of political failure is too severe and will be felt in the worsening health of our most vulnerable citizens.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier