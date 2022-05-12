North Korea raises alarm after confirming first Covid-19 case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Korea raises alarm after confirming first Covid-19 case

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 2.40am
North Korea has announced its first coronavirus infection more than two years into the pandemic as leader Kim Jong Un called for raising Covid-19 preventive measures to maximum levels (Jon Chol Jin/AP, File)

North Korea has announced its first coronavirus infection more than two years into the pandemic as leader Kim Jong Un called for raising Covid-19 preventive measures to maximum levels.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said tests from an unspecified number of people in the capital Pyongyang confirmed they were infected with the omicron variant.

North Korea had previously claimed a perfect record in keeping out Covid-19, a claim widely doubted by outside experts.

The agency said Mr Kim called a meeting of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party’s Politburo where members decided to raise its anti-virus measures. Mr Kim during the meeting called for officials to stabilise transmissions and eliminate the infection source as fast as possible.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Despite the decision to elevate anti-virus steps, Mr Kim ordered officials to push ahead with scheduled construction, agricultural development and other state projects while bolstering the country’s defence postures to avoid any security vacuum.

Mr Kim said officials must also formulate steps to ease any public inconveniences and other negative situations that could flare as a result of the boosted anti-pandemic measures.

He said that “the single-minded public unity is the most powerful guarantee that can win in this anti-pandemic fight”, according to KCNA.

To keep the virus from entering its territory, North Korea had closed its border to nearly all trade and visitors for two years that further shocked an economy already damaged by decades of mismanagement and crippling US-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile program.

North Korea in January tentatively reopened railroad freight traffic between its border town of Sinuiju and China’s Dandong, but China announced a halt to the trade last month as it deals with a spread of Covid-19 in Dandong.

North Korea so far has shunned vaccines offered by the UN-backed Covax distribution programme, possibly because those have international monitoring requirements.

