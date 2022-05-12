What the papers say – May 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – May 12

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 5.43am
Brexit complications, moves to curb Russian aggression and the cost-of-living crisis are splashed across the papers.

The EU has threatened retaliation if the UK Government scraps the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to the Financial Times.

The Independent says the White House has issued a warning to both sides to continue negotiations to avoid a trade war.

The Prime Minister has signed security deals to defend Finland and Sweden if they are attacked by Russia, report The Daily Telegraph and The Times.

The Daily Mirror and Metro say Tory MP Lee Anderson has blamed families’ hardship and use of food banks on people who “cannot cook properly” and “cannot budget”.

The Chancellor has ordered officials to look at a potential windfall tax on oil and gas giants, reports the Daily Mail, though the says Scottish Tories have voiced objections to the plan.

The Daily Express has a different focus on the cost-of-living crisis, with the story of a mother forced to choose between eating or keeping her disabled daughter’s lifesaving machinery running.

The Guardian reports the world’s biggest fossil fuel firms are planning significant oil and gas projects, which the paper calls “carbon bombs”, that are set to trigger a “climate catastrophe”.

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is engaged and has requested a prison wedding, with The Sun reporting the news under the headline “Bride of a Monster”.

And the Daily Star says Rebekah Vardy admitted to trying to leak a story about Danny Drinkwater during her second day of evidence at the High Court, in which she defended messages sent between her and her agent.

