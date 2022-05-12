Sherpa woman breaks her own record by climbing Everest for 10th time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sherpa woman breaks her own record by climbing Everest for 10th time

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 8.27am
Lhakpa Sherpa (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)
Lhakpa Sherpa (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

A Nepali Sherpa broke her own record as the most successful female climber of Mount Everest by reaching the summit of the world’s highest peak on Thursday.

Lhakpa Sherpa and several other climbers took advantage of favourable weather to reach the 29,032ft summit early in the morning, her brother and expedition organiser Mingma Gelu said.

He said she was in good health and was safely descending from the peak.

Sherpa, 48, never had a formal education because she had to start earning a living by carrying climbing gear and supplies for trekkers.

Mount Everest
Mount Everest (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Thursday’s successful ascent was her 10th, the most times any woman has climbed Everest, and she has always said she wanted to inspire all women so they too can achieve their dreams.

Lhakpa Sherpa lives in the US with her three children.

Another Nepalese Sherpa guide, Kami Rita, reached the summit for the 26th time on Saturday, breaking his own record for the most climbs of Everest.

Rita led a group of Sherpa climbers who fixed ropes along the route so that other climbers and guides can make their way to the top of the mountain later this month.

Hundreds of foreign climbers and an equal number of Sherpa guides are set to attempt climbs of Everest in May, the month when weather conditions in the Himalayan peaks are most favourable for climbing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier