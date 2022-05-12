Jesse Marsch frustrated by Leeds’ lack of discipline in relegation fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jesse Marsch frustrated by Leeds’ lack of discipline in relegation fight

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 11.10am
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch could not hide his disappointment after Chelsea’s early opening goal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch could not hide his disappointment after Chelsea’s early opening goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch admitted his players were not giving themselves a chance after defeat to Chelsea nudged them closer to the Premier League’s trapdoor.

For the second game running against a top-four opponent, Leeds lost their heads in the heat of their relegation battle as they played of most of the match with 10 men.

Dan James was shown a straight red card against Chelsea for his reckless first-half challenge on Mateo Kovacic after Mason Mount had given the visitors an early lead.

Dan James was shown a straight red card for his reckless challenge on Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic
Dan James was shown a straight red card for his reckless challenge on Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic (Mike Egerton/PA)

Second-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku sent Leeds spinning to a third straight defeat, which left them in the bottom three with two games to play.

Marsch, who saw skipper Luke Ayling sent off in similar circumstances in Sunday’s defeat at Arsenal, said: “The guys are gutted because we’re not giving ourselves the chances we want to come into the match. That part hurts.

“In general, if you go down to the performances, it’s not that they’ve been great, but it hasn’t been horrible.

“It’s just the level of the opponents and playing with a man down for 60 minutes in two matches limits your ability to win the game.”

Leeds have two matches to salvage a wretched season – against Brighton at home on Sunday and at Brentford on the final day – and will be without Ayling and James for both.

Marsch was asked if he had seen enough quality in his team in successive defeats to Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea to suggest Leeds can still stay up.

“You’re talking about City, Arsenal and Chelsea, three of the best teams right now in the league,” the American said. “No matter what, these games were going to be a massive challenge.

“The frustrating part is that we’re losing players in the process, which hurts our ability to recover and compete in the next match.

“That’s the part that makes it most difficult. We knew how good these opponents were.”

Chelsea had dropped 10 points from their previous five matches, but got their Champions League hopes back on track and returned to form in time for Saturday’s FA Cup final against Liverpool.

Boss Thomas Tuchel was particularly pleased for Romelu Lukaku, who was almost withdrawn as a precaution before he notched his side’s third goal.

Tuchel said: “It’s always the right time to find rhythm. I’m happy he scored again and he wanted to stay on the pitch to get his goal.

“I’m happy as well for Puli (Christian Pulisic) and Mason (Mount) that we were decisive with the offensive players. This is important for them because it gives them confidence.”

Lukaku was a major threat all game against Leeds and Tuchel was delighted the Belgium striker got his reward.

“We asked him how he felt because after 75 minutes, for a more heavy player with a big physical input after two matches, maybe it was good to go out,” Tuchel added.

“But I was aware he did not have his goal. Puli and Mason already scored, so we left him on the pitch to try to get his goal and we’re happy with how that worked.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier