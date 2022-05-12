Man Utd’s Youth Cup win at packed Old Trafford showed club values – academy boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man Utd’s Youth Cup win at packed Old Trafford showed club values – academy boss

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 12.07pm
Manchester United celebrate winning the FA Youth Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)
Manchester United celebrate winning the FA Youth Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)

Manchester United’s teenagers brought hope at the end of a tough season and academy boss Nick Cox believes the FA Youth Cup triumph at a rocking Old Trafford shows the “embers still burn bright” for a club built on youth and success.

This has been the Red Devils’ worst season of the Premier League era, leading to criticism and scrutiny for the way first-team operations have been run from ownership level to the dressing room.

But not everything at United requires widespread change and the continued focus on developing talent bore fruit on Wednesday as a record-breaking crowd of 67,492 cheered the Under-18s to Youth Cup glory.

Alejandro Garnacho’s brace sealed a 3-1 win against Nottingham Forest after Joshua Powell had cancelled out Rhys Bennett’s opener for United, with the club celebrating winning the competition for a record 11th time.

Alejandro Garnacho celebrates his first goal of the evening
Alejandro Garnacho celebrates his first goal of the evening (Richard Sellers/PA)

“This football club is built on success and youth,” United’s head of academy Cox said. “I feel like the fans turned up to show that those embers still burn bright.

“It doesn’t matter, you know, in the short term what goes off. In the long term, those things don’t leave this football club.

“I think the fans turned up and reminded us that this place is built on success and it’s built on youth.

“They were proud and we’re really proud. It was incredible. I’ve never witnessed anything like it and I don’t think we ever will do again.”

Cox was blown away by the support at Old Trafford on Wednesday, saying he does not believe any other club “could replicate what we’ve just witnessed”.

That “immense” backing helped United to glory and provided a backdrop that will help players go onto make their professional bow, with Garnacho the only member of the squad to make his senior debut for the club.

The 17-year-old, who has already been called up to the Argentina senior set-up, was named the club’s Under-18s Player of the Year before kick-off and is providing inspiration to his team-mates.

“When your mate makes a debut, it makes something that appears extraordinary ordinary,” Cox said.

“When your mate does something, you believe you can do it too, so to have role models that are so close to you, for your mate to be your role model, that’s what this place has always been about. It’s following in the footsteps of other folk.

“Now sometimes we look into the past and we try to follow in the footsteps of Sir Bobby Charlton but it’s hard to relate to someone that played so far ago that you’ve maybe never even seen him play.

“But you can relate to your mate who is a year older or six months older, or the kid you sit next to in the dressing room. That’s just the beauty of this place.

Manchester United have won a record 11 FA Youth Cups
Manchester United have won a record 11 FA Youth Cups (Richard Sellers/PA)

“The journey is never linear, so someone that impressed tonight might fall short, someone who was sitting on the bench might be the one that makes their debut, that’s the enjoyment of the role.

“They are a talented bunch of kids and some of them are going to go and play in the Premier League and beyond, and we’re excited to see how those journeys go.

“Tonight is wonderful and we’ll celebrate and we’ll encourage them to celebrate. But there’s work left to do for them.”

