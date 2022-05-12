Air traffic controller: Helping passenger land plane felt like I was in a movie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Air traffic controller: Helping passenger land plane felt like I was in a movie

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 12.37pm
A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast (WPTV via AP)
An air traffic controller who helped a passenger with no flying experience land a plane when the pilot suddenly fell ill has said it felt like he was “in a movie”.

The passenger radioed an urgent plea for help off Florida’s Atlantic coast on Tuesday and was able to land the plane safely with the help of Robert Morgan.

The air traffic controller, who has 20 years’ experience, said in a video released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that he was just doing his job, but at a higher level than he thought he would have to do it.

“We’ve never had anything like that,” Mr Morgan said. “I felt like I was in a movie.”

According to Flight Aware, the plane had taken off from Marsh Harbour International Airport in the Bahamas.

The aircraft was occupied by the pilot and two passengers, according to an FAA news release. Officials have not identified any of them.

Rescue workers assisted the original pilot, officials added. Neither passenger had any injuries. Officials did not immediately say what caused the pilot to fall ill.

“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the man who landed the plane said, according to audio on LiveATC.net, a website that broadcasts and archives air traffic controller communications.

“My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”

An air traffic controller in Fort Pierce responded, asking if he knew the position of the single-engine Cessna 208.

“I have no idea. I can see the coast of Florida in front of me, and I have no idea,” the passenger said.

As the plane flew over Florida, controller Christopher Flores, speaking very calmly, told the passenger to “maintain wings level and try to follow the coast, either north or southbound”.

Twin controls enable a Cessna 208 to be steered from the passenger seat.

Minutes passed before controllers were able to locate the plane, which by then was heading north over Boca Raton.

Then the man’s voice seemed to fade, so the controller in Fort Pierce asked for the passenger’s mobile number to enable controllers at Palm Beach International Airport to communicate with him more clearly.

Mr Morgan took over at that point, talking the passenger down to a safe landing.

Mr Morgan is a certified flight instructor with experience piloting Cessna aircraft, the FAA said.

“Kudos to the new pilot,” one controller told him after the plane smoothly wheeled down the tarmac.

