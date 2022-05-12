Three men arrested as missing girl, 15, is found after more than two weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three men arrested as missing girl, 15, is found after more than two weeks

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 3.26pm
A 15-year-old girl missing for two weeks has been found (PA)
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after a teenage girl missing for over two weeks was found in Bristol.

Police issued multiple appeals to find Madison, 15, when she vanished from her foster home, in the Southmead area, on the afternoon of April 26 after saying she was going shopping.

Madison, known as Maddie, was initially treated as a missing person but on Wednesday the force said it was treating her disappearance as an abduction.

Madison has a history of meeting people online who she believed could give her money or a place to stay, investigators said, but as she had not made contact with friends they feared she may be being held against her will.

She was found at 12.45pm on Thursday at a property in the city, with three men inside arrested, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Both Madison’s foster parents and family have been informed, the force added.

Detective Inspector Laura Miller said: “We’re delighted to confirm Maddie has been found.

“Three men are in police custody and will soon be questioned by officers.

“We’re extremely grateful for all the support the public gave us in our search for Maddie and would like to reassure them she is now being provided with all the care and support she needs.

“We appreciate there is significant interest in this case and I’d ask people not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on Maddie and her loved ones.”

Enquiries are ongoing.

