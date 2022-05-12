Kevin De Bruyne forced to use left foot as a child – to protect friend’s flowers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Kevin De Bruyne forced to use left foot as a child – to protect friend’s flowers

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 5.01pm
Kevin De Bruyne scored four times at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne scored four times at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed how the flowers in his friends’ garden helped him hone his unerring left foot.

The Belgian playmaker scored a sensational hat-trick of goals from his supposed weaker side inside the opening 24 minutes as Manchester City thrashed Wolves 5-1 at Molineux on Wednesday.

His third goal, a low shot bent around goalkeeper Jose Sa from the edge of the area, was a particularly sweet strike and De Bruyne – who later added a fourth with his right boot – says the technique was learned through necessity.

Kevin De Bruyne scored three times with his left foot
Kevin De Bruyne scored three times with his left foot (Nick Potts/PA)

The 30-year-old said: “When I was young and playing football with my friends in the garden, I had two goals and I could shoot with my right foot, but when I went to my friend’s (house) I wasn’t allowed to shoot with my right because I was killing all the flowers!

“They told me to shoot with my left and I was really young, so I think I practised it a lot and it became more natural to shoot with either. That’s obviously helped me a lot right now.”

City’s victory restored a three-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with just two games to play.

With a goal difference now plus seven better than their Merseyside rivals, the champions appear to be closing in on a fourth title in five seasons.

Another positive result at West Ham on Sunday could see them put one hand on the trophy but De Bruyne is aware the job is not done yet, particularly with injuries decimating the defence.

Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias are all out while Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho suffered knocks at Molineux and Nathan Ake has been playing in spite of ankle trouble.

De Bruyne said: “We can see that the team is a little bit fatigued and it has been a hard season. We don’t have a lot of players, but it is about commitment right now and in 10 days we will have a little break.

“West Ham away is a really tough game. They are a really great team and have had a good season, so we are definitely not going to underestimate them.”

De Bruyne will link up with Erling Haaland at City next season
De Bruyne will link up with Erling Haaland at City next season (Nick Potts/PA)

De Bruyne appeared to offer a nod towards Erling Haaland as he celebrated his third goal in a manner not unlike City’s high-profile incoming signing, but he insisted this was coincidental.

De Bruyne said: “Everybody told me about it but honestly I didn’t even know I did it because I scored three goals and that never really happens in my life to be fair.”

The prospect of De Bruyne linking up with Haaland next season is one sure to excite City fans but the Belgian wants to take care of the current campaign before thinking about it himself.

“Obviously he is going to be a great prospect for us in the summer but at the moment it doesn’t happen,” said De Bruyne.

“It is not something that I really think about right now because it is not necessary and there are bigger things for us in the next 10 days.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier