Erik ten Hag meets with Man Utd director to begin planning for next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Erik ten Hag meets with Man Utd director to begin planning for next season

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 5.11pm Updated: May 12 2022, 5.23pm
Erik ten Hag oversaw Ajax’s title win on Wednesday (Peter Dejong/AP)
Erik ten Hag oversaw Ajax’s title win on Wednesday (Peter Dejong/AP)

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag held a planning meeting with football director John Murtough in Amsterdam on Thursday, the PA news agency understands.

The Old Trafford giants last month confirmed that the Ajax manager would take the reins in the summer on a three-year deal, with the option of a further season.

Ten Hag is the permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and planning is under way ahead of his arrival, with Ralf Rangnick’s underwhelming interim stint coming to a close in the May 22 season finale at Crystal Palace.

Preparations intensified the day after Ten Hag oversaw Ajax’s Eredivisie title triumph with a 5-0 win against Heerenveen as Murtough watched United beat Nottingham Forest in the FA Youth Cup at Old Trafford.

United’s football director Murtough is understood to have flown out to Amsterdam to see the Dutchman on Thursday morning.

While the pair have been in dialogue since the appointment, intensive discussions over transfers and strategy were parked until Ajax had won the title.

It has been reported that ex-England boss and former United coach Steve McClaren, who worked with Ten Hag at Twente, and assistant Mitchell van der Gaag were also in attendance.

Erik ten Hag worked with Steve McClaren at Twente
Erik ten Hag worked with Steve McClaren at Twente (Martin Rickett/PA)

There is plenty of work required to turn things around at Old Trafford, with midfield among the key areas requiring improvement this summer.

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, who rose to stardom under Ten Hag, is among those admired by United but a deal currently looks a way off.

Meanwhile, Ajax confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Club Brugge’s Alfred Schreuder will succeed Ten Hag as head coach in the summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]