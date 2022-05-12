Veteran journalist set to assist inquest as witness to loyalist blast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Veteran journalist set to assist inquest as witness to loyalist blast

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 6.01pm
Irish print and broadcast journalist Vincent Browne is expected to assist an inquest into the death of a man in a loyalist bomb blast in 1972. (PA)
A veteran Irish journalist is set to assist an inquest into the death of a man in a loyalist bomb attack in 1972.

Vincent Browne as well as former Going For Gold host Henry Kelly were approached by the Coroner’s Service to give evidence to an inquest into the death of John Moran.

Mr Browne and Mr Kelly were newspaper reporters in Northern Ireland at the height of the Troubles in the early 1970s.

TRIC Awards – London
Henry Kelly (PA)

They both went on to forge successful broadcasting careers, Mr Kelly as the host of 1980s BBC gameshow Going For Gold and Mr Browne as a politics and current affairs presenter on Irish outlets such as RTE and TV3.

They have been identified as potential civilian witnesses in a fresh inquest for Mr Moran, who died following a gun and bomb attack at Kelly’s Bar on the Whiterock Road in Belfast in 1972.

The pub was packed with people watching a televised football match between England and West Germany on May 13 when a car bomb exploded.

Mr Moran, 19, was working as a barman and died 10 days later of injuries sustained in the explosion.

Another man, Thomas McIlroy, died in a shooting after the bombing, while a third victim, Gerard Clarke, died of his injuries 17 years later.

A preliminary hearing at Belfast Coroner’s Court was told on Thursday that Mr Kelly’s wife had indicated he has no recollection of the incident and is unable to assist.

Coroner Joe McCrisken said further tentative inquiries would take place to assess the position.

The hearing was told that Mr Browne did recall the incident, and is to give a statement.

Meanwhile Coroner McCrisken made a court order that a section of material from the Ministry of Defence that is being redacted be made available to interested parties by 5pm on Friday.

Fiona Doherty, counsel for the Moran family, said she had expressed her concern on numerous occasions at successive preliminary hearings about the pace of disclosure.

“It really isn’t good enough respectfully that almost a week before this inquest starts we still have a significant tranche of material which hasn’t been disclosed, I’d be concerned if your ruling just made isn’t adhered to,” she said.

Mr McCrisken responded: “Yes, you and I both.”

The inquest for Mr Moran is due to begin on May 24 at Banbridge court house.

