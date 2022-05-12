Charles hears of challenges facing ‘under-represented’ students at Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Charles hears of challenges facing ‘under-represented’ students at Oxford

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 7.04pm
The Prince of Wales talked to students at University College, Oxford (Darren Staples/PA)
The Prince of Wales talked to students at University College, Oxford (Darren Staples/PA)

The Prince of Wales has been told about the “challenges” of going to university from an under-represented background in a talk with Oxford students.

Charles, who personally suggested discussing the issue with undergraduates, had a 30-minute conversation with 12 students in the residence of Baroness Amos, master of University College.

One of the students confessed that she thought “there would not be anyone from a similar background as me” when she came to Oxford.

Baroness Amos, the first black head of an Oxford college, encouraged the group to tell the prince about “their journeys” and “some of the challenges that they faced”.

Prince of Wales visit to Oxford
The Prince of Wales is greeted by Baroness Amos (Darren Staples/PA)

“Oxford has changed over the years, we now have a number of programmes which are really helping people to diversify the university and make it much more inclusive,” she said.

However, Michael Hutchinson, president of the college’s graduate student body, said the university was not improving quickly enough.

Charles said he had come to Oxford to “get a bit more knowledge, get a bit more information” about inequalities in education.

Mr Hutchinson continued: “He’s here to find out from students where the real bottlenecks are, where the real issues are.

“The important part is communicating their experiences and what is good and what is bad about what currently exists with access provision.

“Things are moving but not fast, not super-fast.”

A crowd of students built up outside the master’s residence while the prince was inside, as others watched from the windows of their accommodation.

Charles laughed and pointed at them as he left, apparently surprised by the gathering.

“Have we stopped you going anywhere?” he asked. “You must have exams at the moment.”

“Guess what you just missed?” one student said to a friend, who arrived as the prince’s Audi rolled away.

“Just the future King of England.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier