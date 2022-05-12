Man who wrote ‘catch me if you can’ on his own wanted appeal jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man who wrote ‘catch me if you can’ on his own wanted appeal jailed

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 8.13pm Updated: May 12 2022, 8.25pm
Jordan Carr (Bedfordshire Police/PA)
Jordan Carr (Bedfordshire Police/PA)

A man who wrote “catch me if you can” under his own wanted appeal on Facebook has been jailed for eight years, a police force has said.

Bedfordshire Police said Jordan Carr, 20, from Enfield, north London, was sentenced for a number of offences at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday.

Referring to his comment under the wanted appeal, the force said after his sentencing: “Guess what happened next? We caught him, obviously.”

Police said that on January 29 2020, Carr and his friend Mason Matthews threatened two girls with an imitation firearm in order to establish the whereabouts of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred five months prior on the same road – Bedford Road, Kempston.

Mason Matthews
Mason Matthews (Bedfordshire Police/PA)

According to police, Carr was stopped and searched by officers in February 2021 in Kempston following an aggravated burglary nearby, where he gave officers a false alias.

Police later identified him as Jordan Carr and a media appeal was circulated for his arrest.

The appeal, which was shared on Bedfordshire Police’s Facebook page, went viral after Carr commented “catch me if you can” on the post.

Police said the comment received more than 5,500 reactions.

On its Twitter account on Thursday, Bedfordshire Police wrote: “Guess what happened next? We caught him, obviously.

“Carr will now be spending eight years in prison.

“Catch ya later, Jordan, & remember – you Carrn’t run away from us.”

Police said Carr was arrested and subsequently charged in June 2021.

According to police, Carr and Matthews were both found guilty of a firearms offence following a week-long trial at Luton Crown Court in February 2022.

Police also said Carr pleaded guilty to a separate GBH and possession of an offensive weapon.

The force said the GBH and possession of an offensive weapon were committed whilst Carr was in prison, where they say he assaulted a fellow inmate with an improvised weapon made out of knives.

According to police, Carr was classified as dangerous by the judge and sentenced to a total of eight years in prison.

Police said Matthews, 22, of Owen Close in Kempston, pleaded guilty to a firearms offence following the incident in January 2020 and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail.

Bedfordshire Police’s investigating officer, Detective Sergeant David Gordon, said: “Carr is clearly an extremely violent individual who has a certain arrogance about him and thinks he is above the law.

“I welcome the result in court today and hope that he now uses this time to reflect on his dangerous behaviour and actions.

“He challenged us to catch him if we could. We did, and he is now going to prison for a very long time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]