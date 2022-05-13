What the papers say – May 13

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages are led by reports the Foreign Secretary will suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol and more fines from the Metropolitan Police over Downing Street parties.

The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and the Daily Express lead on the tension over the treaty.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Frost: PM must brave it out over Protocol'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/AewYpBuBJU — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 12, 2022

The Guardian adds that a delegation of US Congressmen will travel to the UK to intervene, and the i reports Lords are also pressuring Liz Truss away from the move.

Guardian front page, Friday 13 May 2022: US team flies in amid fears over Northern Ireland deal pic.twitter.com/74Hb1GxdSZ — The Guardian (@guardian) May 12, 2022

The Daily Mirror front features the latest from partygate, with the Metropolitan Police issuing a further 50 fines on Thursday.

Tomorrow's front page – The home of UK's worst Covid law-breakers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KX7t4SHq4n — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 12, 2022

The Prime Minister wants to axe 91,000 civil service jobs to make savings amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Daily Mail.

A warning from Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt over the Tories’ prospects at the next General Election is front of The Times.

The Sun leads on the damehood given to Deborah James as she remains in end-of-live care.

On tomorrow's front page: Inspirational Deborah James awarded Damehood after raising millions for charityhttps://t.co/ZYsJTFp7cx pic.twitter.com/mixsXLGFPH — The Sun (@TheSun) May 12, 2022

Metro says Russian soldiers have killed unarmed Ukrainians by shooting them “in the back”.

🚨 SHOT IN THE BACK 📰Unarmed Ukrainians killed as they walk away #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/npmHgpsZjN — Metro (@MetroUK) May 12, 2022

The Financial Times reports on problems for cryptocurrency as Tether loses its link to the dollar.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday May 13 https://t.co/PTBdwTiyb8 pic.twitter.com/jBASLmucxL — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 12, 2022

And the Daily Star says a worker has won a pay-out after his boss “mocked him for being bald”.