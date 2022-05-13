What the papers say – May 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – May 13

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 4.27am
The front pages are led by reports the Foreign Secretary will suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol and more fines from the Metropolitan Police over Downing Street parties.

The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and the Daily Express lead on the tension over the treaty.

The Guardian adds that a delegation of US Congressmen will travel to the UK to intervene, and the i reports Lords are also pressuring Liz Truss away from the move.

The Daily Mirror front features the latest from partygate, with the Metropolitan Police issuing a further 50 fines on Thursday.

The Prime Minister wants to axe 91,000 civil service jobs to make savings amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Daily Mail.

A warning from Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt over the Tories’ prospects at the next General Election is front of The Times.

The Sun leads on the damehood given to Deborah James as she remains in end-of-live care.

Metro says Russian soldiers have killed unarmed Ukrainians by shooting them “in the back”.

The Financial Times reports on problems for cryptocurrency as Tether loses its link to the dollar.

And the Daily Star says a worker has won a pay-out after his boss “mocked him for being bald”.

