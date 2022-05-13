Mother who fled Ukraine hopes she can get treatment for daughter in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mother who fled Ukraine hopes she can get treatment for daughter in Germany

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 10.55am
Ukrainian refugee Elena Boyko, 30, and her daughter Viktoria Boyko, (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Ukrainian refugee Elena Boyko, 30, and her daughter Viktoria Boyko, (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

A mother who fled the war in Ukraine with her daughter is planning to take her to Germany so she can receive specialist treatment for a joint condition.

Elena Boyko, 30, left with her daughter Viktoria, 11, after heavy shelling took place near their home in the southern city of Mykolayiv, 70 miles north west of port city Odesa.

The pair, who are not using their real names, escaped the bombing on March 9 and arrived in Moldova the next day, where they spent the next three weeks with family before coming to Romania on May 3.

Mrs Boyko’s husband and Viktoria’s father has remained in Ukraine.

They are currently staying at the Egros Refugee Transit Centre in Iasi, a city in north-east Romania, 200 miles north of the capital, Bucharest.

Ukrainian refugee Elena Boyko, 30, in a temporary bed (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Ukrainian refugee Elena Boyko, 30, in a temporary bed (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The refugee centre is supported by a number of charities, including Save The Children, which is one of the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) members.

Viktoria has arthrogryposis, a term describing more than 300 conditions that cause multiple curved joints in areas of the body.

She was diagnosed with it when she was born.

As a result, Viktoria’s hands are completely paralysed, her tendons are shortened and she suffers from muscular atrophy.

Mrs Boyko, a beautician, will take Viktoria to Dortmund, a city in western Germany, where they will stay with a cousin and get Viktoria treatment.

Speaking through a translator, she told the PA news agency: “As she can’t really walk well she falls quite a lot. At 11-years-old she has broken her shoulder four times already because of the weight when she falls.

“[Fleeing the country] was really hard. We travelled on a bus to Moldova, which was really expensive, and stayed with my cousin.

“We ended up leaving as the situation in Moldova isn’t as stable as we wanted it to be, so we decided it was safer to go to Romania and then to Germany. My cousin drove us to the border and then we got a bus to Iasi.

“We don’t have any solid information about any kind of treatment but we’re going to try and find a rehabilitation centre to try and help her.

“In Ukraine the treatment which I would like for her, a muscle transplant, isn’t done there often.

“If it is, it is really expensive.

“If I lived three lives I wouldn’t be able to pay for it.”

Mrs Boyko said they left after spending nearly two weeks hiding in a basement located in the home of her parents-in-law.

She said: “We were directly affected by cluster bombs constantly.

“It’s more dangerous in Mykolayiv because it’s not simple rockets and bombs being thrown.

“These cluster bombs make you feel unsafe when you go outside.

“There have been cases where kids have picked them up and been left without hands.

“When the sirens went off, I would grab my daughter and try to take her to the basement which was hard because I am seven stone and she’s 4.7 stone.

“Part of the reason we left was I couldn’t keep carrying her downstairs.

“We sat in the basement for long periods of time and Viktoria would be crying, so I gave her The Adventures Of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain and a little toy dog to comfort her.

“We’ve brought them with us to Romania as they’ve helped her emotionally.”

Since staying at the Egros centre, Viktoria has made friends and been playing with the pets owned by other refugees.

Mrs Boyko said they will leave for Germany soon but are currently enjoying their time at the centre.

“In a way I can’t wait to get there and for them to help us, but I’m not in a hurry to get there because we like it a lot here,” she said.

“I’m really hopeful that we can get Viktoria the treatment she needs in Germany.”

Some of the donations towards DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal fund go directly towards the work that Save The Children is doing for the families at the centre.

To donate towards DEC’s appeal, visit: www.dec.org.uk

[[title]]

[[text]]

