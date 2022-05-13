The best moment of my life – Sergio Aguero relives the goal that won the title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The best moment of my life – Sergio Aguero relives the goal that won the title

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 11.21am Updated: May 13 2022, 1.21pm
Manchester City have unveiled a statue depicting Sergio Aguero’s most famous goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sergio Aguero admits his dramatic title-clinching goal against QPR a decade ago changed everything for him and Manchester City.

Friday marks the 10th anniversary of the Argentinian’s most celebrated strike, when he netted deep into stoppage time to earn City their first Premier League crown.

The club have not looked back since with Aguero winning five league titles before moving on last summer and the current side closing in on another.

Aguero was back at the Etihad Stadium on Friday as City marked the anniversary by unveiling a statue in honour of the record-breaking striker.

“For me that moment changed my life, changed the club and everything,” said Aguero after seeing the statue for the first time.

“For me it was the best moment of my life. That moment always will be in my heart.

“We don’t know what would have happened if we’d lost the Premier League that year. That year changed everything because in the next years we started winning more titles.”

Aguero was back in Manchester for the unveiling of the statue
Sergio Aguero returned to Manchester on Friday for the unveiling of the statue (Martin Rickett/PA)

The statue, sculpted by American-based Scottish artist Andy Scott, depicts the moment when Aguero ripped off his shirt in celebration after scoring in that famous game.

The goal came three minutes and 20 seconds into added time and capped a sensational comeback as City won 3-2 having trailed 2-1 just moments earlier.

Making the moment all the sweeter for fans was the fact rivals Manchester United were the side pipped to the title.

Aguero said of the statue: “It is so good because that goal for me is this moment. When they created the statue I told them that picture is the one.”

The statue joins similar tributes to Aguero’s former team-mates Vincent Kompany and David Silva already in place outside the stadium.

Its unveiling was part of a day of celebrations remembering the 2012 success, with a squad reunion and a fans’ event also taking place.

Aguero, 33, scored a club record 260 goals for City before joining Barcelona last year. He has since been forced to retire on health grounds.

City have lacked a specialist centre forward since his departure but have filled that void for next season with the signing of one of the game’s most coveted young talents in Erling Haaland.

Aguero's late strike sparked incredible scenes at the Etihad Stadium
Aguero’s late strike sparked incredible scenes at the Etihad Stadium (Dave Thompson/PA)

“He’s a good striker,” said Aguero of the 21-year-old Norway international. “I hope he adapts well to the team because it is not easy to play here in the Premier League.

“I wish him all the best because I am a fan now of Manchester City and I hope now he scores many goals.”

As a supporter, Aguero naturally hopes City now go on to wrap up another title.

With just two games remaining, Pep Guardiola’s side lead Liverpool by three points.

“I hope to win the Premier League this year,” he said. “It is hard but I think Man City have a good chance to win the league.”

