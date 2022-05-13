Beckhams feared for family safety after ‘stalker’ incident at school, court told

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Beckham was left feeling “threatened” and “frightened for the safety of his family” after an alleged stalker, who believes she is the mother of his daughter Harper, turned up at the child’s school, a court has heard.

Sharon Bell, 58, is said to be under the delusional belief that she was in a relationship with the former Manchester United and England footballer, that he and wife Victoria Beckham stole her eggs, and that their 10-year-old daughter is her legitimate child.

Bell allegedly sent a series of letters to the Beckhams’ homes in Oxford and London before attending the addresses in July and September last year.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that she also turned up at Harper’s primary school in a bid to speak to her, and was there when Victoria, 48, arrived to collect her daughter.

Sharon Bell is said to believe she is the mother of David Beckham’s daughter Harper (John Walton/PA)

Prosecutor Arizuna Asante said of 47-year-old ex-Real Madrid, PSG, AC Milan and LA Galaxy star Beckham: “He felt threatened, he felt frightened for the safety of his family, and he believed this behaviour was targeted and intimidating.

“He says he does not know the defendant and she is not the mother of his children.”

Bell, of Boundary Way, Watford, has previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of stalking and faces trial on July 12.

She did not attend the hearing on Friday, which heard that she is currently in hospital, where she has been sectioned.

Her lawyer, Lisa Wilson, said that if her client is not found by the court to be insane, she wants the Beckhams, who will be on holiday at the time of the trial, to be called as witnesses so they can be questioned about her claims.

The court heard that this would include putting the suggestion to former Spice Girls singer Victoria, who has four children with her husband, “that she conspired with David Beckham to steal the eggs of Sharon Bell”.

However, District Judge Michael Snow said the “absolutely bizarre assertion” would amount to “further harassment of the Beckham family” and said it is in the interests of justice that their statements be read.

“There is a risk of the family suffering further harassment, alarm or distress because of delusional allegations being put to them,” he said.

The judge extended a civil interim stalking protection order until the end of the proceedings, which he indicated are likely to go down the “psychiatric route”, resulting in a hospital order.