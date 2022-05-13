Beckhams feared for family safety after ‘stalker’ incident at school, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beckhams feared for family safety after ‘stalker’ incident at school, court told

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 11.45am
David Beckham was left feeling ‘threatened’ and ‘frightened for the safety of his family’ after an alleged stalker turned up at his daughter Harper’s school, a court has heard (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
David Beckham was left feeling “threatened” and “frightened for the safety of his family” after an alleged stalker, who believes she is the mother of his daughter Harper, turned up at the child’s school, a court has heard.

Sharon Bell, 58, is said to be under the delusional belief that she was in a relationship with the former Manchester United and England footballer, that he and wife Victoria Beckham stole her eggs, and that their 10-year-old daughter is her legitimate child.

Bell allegedly sent a series of letters to the Beckhams’ homes in Oxford and London before attending the addresses in July and September last year.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that she also turned up at Harper’s primary school in a bid to speak to her, and was there when Victoria, 48, arrived to collect her daughter.

Norway v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 – Quarter Final – Stade Oceane
Sharon Bell is said to believe she is the mother of David Beckham’s daughter Harper (John Walton/PA)

Prosecutor Arizuna Asante said of 47-year-old ex-Real Madrid, PSG, AC Milan and LA Galaxy star Beckham: “He felt threatened, he felt frightened for the safety of his family, and he believed this behaviour was targeted and intimidating.

“He says he does not know the defendant and she is not the mother of his children.”

Bell, of Boundary Way, Watford, has previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of stalking and faces trial on July 12.

She did not attend the hearing on Friday, which heard that she is currently in hospital, where she has been sectioned.

Her lawyer, Lisa Wilson, said that if her client is not found by the court to be insane, she wants the Beckhams, who will be on holiday at the time of the trial, to be called as witnesses so they can be questioned about her claims.

The court heard that this would include putting the suggestion to former Spice Girls singer Victoria, who has four children with her husband, “that she conspired with David Beckham to steal the eggs of Sharon Bell”.

However, District Judge Michael Snow said the “absolutely bizarre assertion” would amount to “further harassment of the Beckham family” and said it is in the interests of justice that their statements be read.

“There is a risk of the family suffering further harassment, alarm or distress because of delusional allegations being put to them,” he said.

The judge extended a civil interim stalking protection order until the end of the proceedings, which he indicated are likely to go down the “psychiatric route”, resulting in a hospital order.

