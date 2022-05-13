Kashmiri Hindus protest in streets to demand justice after man’s killing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kashmiri Hindus protest in streets to demand justice after man’s killing

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 12.22pm
Meenakshi mourns during the cremation of her husaband Rahul Bhat, a government employee killed on Thursday, in Jammu, India (Channi Anand/AP)
Hindus in India-controlled Kashmir have staged protests a day after assailants shot and killed a government employee from the minority community.

Police blamed anti-India rebels for the killing of Rahul Bhat inside an office complex in Chadoora town on Thursday.

Scores of the region’s minority Hindus, locally known as Pandits, took to the streets in at least three places and blocked roads to demand that Mr Bhat’s killers be brought to justice.

They chanted slogans against the government and India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, blaming them for inaction.

A child consoles the father of Rahul Bhat
It was the first time that Pandits, an estimated 200,000 of whom fled Kashmir after an anti-India rebellion erupted in 1989, simultaneously organised street protests at several places in the Muslim-majority region.

Dozens scuffled with government forces in at least one location.

Police used tear gas and batons in the Budgam area, where Mr Bhat lived in a protected rehabilitation settlement, to stop protesters from marching to a nearby airport road.

Mr Bhat was a clerk at a revenue office in Chadoora and was among the first batch of nearly 4,000 Hindu employees who had returned to the region after 2010 as part of a government resettlement plan that provided them with jobs and housing.

Police said two militants entered Mr Bhat’s office and fired at him.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Kashmiri Hindus, known as “pandits,” block a road during a protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat
Last year, suspected rebels killed several members of minority Hindu and Sikh communities, including workers from Indian states, in a wave of targeted shootings in the region.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim it in its entirety.

Most Muslim Kashmiris in the Indian-controlled portion support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

When Kashmir turned into a battleground in the 1990s, attacks and threats by militants led to the departure of most Kashmiri Hindus, who identified with India’s rule over with many believing that the rebellion was also aimed at wiping them out.

Most of the region’s Muslims, long resentful of Indian rule, deny that Hindus were systematically targeted and say India helped them move out in order to cast Kashmir’s struggle as Islamic extremism.

A woman shouts slogans as she along with others block the road during a protest
Those tensions were renewed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, and the Indian government pursued a plan to house returning migrant Kashmiri Hindus in new townships.

Muslim leaders described such plans as a conspiracy to create communal division by separating the population along religious lines, particularly after India stripped the region’s semi-autonomy in 2019 and removed inherited protections on land and jobs amid a months-long lockdown and communication blockade.

