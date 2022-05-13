Piano-playing internet star Lennie makes 25 times his fundraising target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Piano-playing internet star Lennie makes 25 times his fundraising target

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 12.27pm
Lennie Street, who wowed the internet during the Covid lockdowns by playing scores of songs on the piano, has closed his fundraising effort after raising £20,000 – more than 25 times his target (JustGiving/PA)
A 10-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus who wowed the internet during the Covid lockdowns by learning scores of songs to play on the piano has closed his fundraising effort after raising more than 25 times his target.

Lennie Street, from Morley, West Yorkshire, cannot stand or walk independently but loves music and decided to challenge himself during lockdown to play 100 songs picked by his supporters.

His mastery of everything from Beethoven to Justin Bieber and Stevie Wonder became an internet hit as he got support from the likes of Gary Barlow, Marcus Rashford, Peter Andre, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Nigella Lawson, Martin Kemp, Jo Whiley and Johnny Vegas.

Lennie’s initial target was just £750 but on Thursday he handed over more than £20,000 to his special school – Paces, in Sheffield, which wants to build a new home and be the Yorkshire hub for conductive education.

The school said a new centre will allow more children with special needs, like Lennie, to be taught life-changing skills – such as sitting, standing, walking, speaking, communication and self-care.

One of Lennie’s classmates at Paces is another inspirational fundraiser – “Captain” Tobias Weller, who last December became the youngest person on record to be included in the Honours list.

Lennie Street hands over the cash he has raised to Julie Booth, head of fundraising at Paces School in Sheffield (Paces School/PA)

Julie Booth, head of fundraising and communications at Paces, said: “Lennie is an absolute superstar and we cannot thank him enough for his incredible fundraising.

“To set out to raise £750 and end up raising over £20,000 is unbelievable, and the impact that money will have is huge.

“His incredible fundraising efforts will help so many young people from across Yorkshire to have the life-changing opportunity to experience conductive education in a state-of-the-art environment at our new home for Paces School.

“Thank you so much, Lennie. We love listening to your music and we know from the amazing support you have received that we are not alone.”

