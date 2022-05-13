Klopp: UEFA should take more of Champions League fund and scrap Nations League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Klopp: UEFA should take more of Champions League fund and scrap Nations League

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 1.29pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he would happily sacrifice Champions League prize money for fewer international fixtures (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he would happily sacrifice Champions League prize money for fewer international fixtures (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he would happily sacrifice prize money for reaching the Champions League final if it meant UEFA scrapped their “ridiculous” Nations League tournament.

The Liverpool boss has long been an opponent of the tournament, which he feels adds unnecessary, extra matches into an already-congested calendar, but he had the opportunity to send his thoughts to UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin.

Ceferin contacted Klopp this week to address his concerns about the limited number of tickets the club received (19,600 in a 75,000 capacity Stade de France) for the final against Real Madrid later this month and received a surprising suggestion from the Reds boss.

“He texted me. I obviously said what I said, that there should be more tickets for our supporters,” said Klopp, speaking ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

“I think the same explanation he gave publicly: 93 per cent of the money goes to the club and UEFA gets only a few Euros.

“I replied and said ‘OK’. It is one of those situations where there should be more information before you give answers and I cannot constantly be perfectly prepared for these kind of things but I can still have an opinion.

“I said as well in this conversation, the reason why I’m not in such a good mood when I speak about UEFA is the Nations League – I still think it is one of the most ridiculous ideas in the world of football.

“We now finish a season where players play more than 70 games easily: club games 63/64 plus international stuff which takes (some of) them to 75, which is really mad. And we continue with Nations League games with the national teams.

“I said I would prefer UEFA took more money from Champions League and kick out the Nations League again. That would be my preferred solution in the end and more tickets for the people. My personal opinion.

“Maybe I don’t have all the information but I can’t do more than give my opinion.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier