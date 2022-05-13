The Queen is all smiles as her horse is named supreme champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Queen is all smiles as her horse is named supreme champion

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 1.39pm Updated: May 13 2022, 2.23pm
Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen was all smiles when her horse was named supreme champion after she made a rare public appearance and joined crowds at an equestrian show.

Looking relaxed and laughing, the head of state sat in a vehicle and watched entrants in the parade ring as she chatted to officials from the Royal Windsor Horse Show and members of her staff through the open passenger window.

The 96-year-old monarch had reluctantly missed the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday on the advice of royal doctors due to her continued mobility problems, and delegated her role to the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge.

But despite concerns about her health, she appeared well and spent almost an hour at the parade ring close to her Windsor Castle home, and chatted for a long period with retired racehorse trainer Henrietta Knight.

Colin Brooks, chairman of the show’s committee, shared a joke with the Queen and her head groom Terry Pendry was on hand to offer his advice.

The Queen had arrived to watch the Highland Class 64 event and her horse Balmoral Leia, a five-year-old grey dun mare, was named winner and was later announced as a supreme champion.

Dozens of members of the public were keen to have a memento of the occasion and held up camera phones to record a glimpse of the Queen.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
Queen Elizabeth II with the Earl and Countess of Wessex in the royal box at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)

Cathy Paige, an American tourist from Massachusetts, was overawed to be a few feet from the Queen after joining a friend at the show.

She said: “I didn’t expect to see her that was a wish, a dream, but never a possibility. I came along for the ride and got the ride of my life.

“We were 10ft from Her Majesty, she was exactly as I expected, with perfectly quaffed hair – she was perfect. It was a moment I’ll never forget, I even made eye contact.”

The monarch was last seen in public when she attended a service commemorating the life of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in March and more than a dozen photographers were on hand at the horse show to capture the moment.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
Queen Elizabeth II with the Earl of Wessex in the royal box at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)

After watching her winning horse the Queen was driven back to Windsor Castle but later returned to the horse show where she joined the Earl and Countess of Wessex in the main castle arena.

The Queen was spotted wearing a headscarf and using a walking stick as she made her way to her seat in the royal box, and was reward when her earlier winning horse beat other breed champions to be named winner in the Horse & Hound Mountain and Moorland Supreme in Hand Championship.

The royal party also watched as Sophie and Edward’s daughter Lady Louise Windsor took part in a carriage display marking the centenary of the Fell Pony Society.

