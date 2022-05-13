Youth said ‘Get out of my face’ before fatal stabbing of Ava White, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Youth said ‘Get out of my face’ before fatal stabbing of Ava White, court told

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 2.09pm
Schoolgirl Ava White was fatally stabbed during an incident in Liverpool city centre last November (Trinity RC Primary School/PA)

A teenage boy said “Get out my face, lad” before fatally stabbing schoolgirl Ava White, a court has heard.

On Friday, the jury in the trial of the 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, heard evidence from a friend who was with Ava during the incident in Liverpool city centre on the evening of November 25 last year.

In pre-recorded evidence, the girl said they had gone over to a group of boys and asked them to delete videos after noticing them filming.

She said 12-year-old Ava had tried to grab a phone from one of the boys to delete the video but “he wouldn’t have any of it”.

She said: “We didn’t know him and we didn’t want something of us on social media looking silly and acting silly.”

She said the boys, who included the defendant, walked away, so they followed them to a side street near the Primark store.

Ava and the defendant got “face to face” and Ava said “Delete the video”, the girl said.

She went on: “The next minute we just hear ‘Get out of my face, lad’, and I thought he pushed her, but he stabbed her.”

She added: “He was circling around us with a smirk on his face.”

Ava White death
A police cordon near the scene in Liverpool city centre where 12-year-old Ava White died (Peter Byrne/PA)

In cross-examination, the girl said they followed the boys to the side of Primark because someone, who she thought may have been Ava, said “They’re going to get away”.

Asked why she ran after the boys with Ava, the girl said: “‘Cause she was going to go on her own so we went too.”

She agreed that Ava had been going to “front” the four boys on her own and she thought she remembered Ava shouting something like “bunch of mings”.

Nick Johnson QC, defending, asked: “Did she want a scrap?”

The girl said: “She wanted to, I think, but I don’t think she would have.”

Liverpool Crown Court also heard from a 14-year-old boy, who said he had been round the corner when Ava was injured.

He said: “I just heard Ava scream ‘I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been stabbed’.”

The defendant, who appeared in court via video-link, denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The trial was adjourned until Monday.

