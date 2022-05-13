Longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens at Czech resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens at Czech resort

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 2.28pm
People stand on the suspension bridge a day before its official opening at a mountain resort in Dolni Morava, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)
The longest pedestrian suspension bridge of its kind has opened at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic.

The 2,365-foot-long bridge is built at an altitude of more than 3,610ft above sea level.

It connects two mountain ridges and hangs up to 312ft above the valley below.

Visitors cross the bridge
Sky Bridge 721, as it is known, is located in the north-east of the country in the Kralicky Sneznik mountain range near the border with Poland, some 125 miles east of Prague.

The bridge offers unusual views for visitors who have a head for heights.

Up to 500 people will be allowed on the bridge at once, although that number will be halved for the first two weeks following Friday’s opening.

The bridge
The bridge will be closed for safety reasons if winds reach 84mph.

Construction took two years and cost 200 million Czech crowns (£6.9 million).

Critics say the bridge is too big for the surrounding environment, while others argue it will attract too many tourists to the town, which has a population of less than 500.

CzechTourism believes the bridge could attract tourists from all around the globe.

The bridge will close if it is too windy
Theo Scheepens, 59, from the Netherlands, was one of the first.

“Marvellous, impressive; the bridge moves so you think something is going to happen,” he said.

“I wonder what is going to happen when it is windy. It is terrific weather, we are very blessed.”

The previous longest such bridge is in Arouca, Portugal, and is 1,693 feet long.

