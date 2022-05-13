Anxiety levels highest among young adults, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Anxiety levels highest among young adults, survey suggests

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 3.01pm
A picture posed by a model of a teenage girl showing signs of mental health issues (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A picture posed by a model of a teenage girl showing signs of mental health issues (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Anxiety levels among young adults have risen in recent weeks and are higher than any other age group, a new survey suggests.

Around four in 10 (42%) of 16 to 29-year-olds questioned at the start of this month said they experienced high levels of anxiety, up from just over a third (35%) in early April.

The figure is some way above other age groups, with 34% of 30 to 49-year-olds reporting high anxiety in the latest period, along with 31% of 50 to 69-year-olds and 30% of people aged 70 and over.

(PA Graphics)

The findings have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week.

They show that larger proportions of younger adults often report high anxiety, though rarely on the scale seen in the latest data.

The figure of 42%, which is based on responses collected between April 27 and May 8, has been equalled only once this year, in early February.

The last time it was higher came at the end of 2021, when 44% of 16 to 29-year-olds said they experienced high anxiety – a period coinciding with the first surge in Covid-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant.

When asked the question “How anxious did you feel yesterday?” on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is “not at all” and 10 is “completely”, the average score for people aged 16 to 29 in the latest survey was 4.9.

This is up from 4.1 at the end of March, and is higher than at any point since the start of the pandemic.

The ONS also asked questions about loneliness, with a quarter of all adults (25%) in the latest survey saying they felt lonely always, often or some of the time.

This is up slightly from the previous survey in mid-April (23%) but is broadly unchanged on recent months.

The proportion of people reporting feeling of loneliness varies slightly by age, the ONS found.

The highest percentage is among 30 to 49-year-olds (30%), followed by 16 to 29-year-olds (26%), 50 to 69-year-olds (23%) and over-70s (19%).

All figures are based on a survey of adults in Britain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier