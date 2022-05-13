Thomas Tuchel insists Romelu Lukaku’s agent talks with new owner no distraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Tuchel insists Romelu Lukaku’s agent talks with new owner no distraction

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 3.14pm
Romelu Lukaku's agent is seeking talks with Chelsea's new owners (Mike Egerton/PA)
Romelu Lukaku’s agent is seeking talks with Chelsea’s new owners (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku’s agent seeking talks with Chelsea’s new owners will not prove an FA Cup final distraction.

Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello told Italian press he will aim for talks with Chelsea’s prospective new owner Todd Boehly, once the US magnate’s takeover is complete.

Lukaku has appeared unsettled at Chelsea ever since admitting in a Sky Italia interview in late December that he was unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku has scored three times in Chelsea’s last two games (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Belgium striker apologised for those comments and has fought to rebuild his position at Chelsea ever since, and is now the Blues’ top goalscorer with 15 strikes in all competitions.

Lukaku has fired three goals in his last two Chelsea outings, but will be battling to start Saturday’s FA Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley.

Tuchel remained calm about the wider situation though, ahead of the Liverpool battle.

“If he plans to talk with the owner maybe it’s not his plan to talk with me, so fair enough,” said Tuchel.

“Let’s see if he gets a meeting and he can get to talk, that’s his right.

Emirates FA Cup Final Package
Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to concentrate on on-field matters (Nick Potts/PA)

“We will talk to anybody, to any party and we will evaluate any situation of any player, including Romelu’s.

“And then we will see what happens and what pans out.

“I just was aware of it five, 10 minutes ago actually.

“That’s what it is sometimes in football, the attention is so high that sometimes it attracts situations that you don’t want to have before big matches. But that’s the way it is.

“For me it’s not a distraction and hopefully for everybody who works for the team, and the player himself also.”

Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz is also an option for Tuchel (Nick Potts/PA)

Tuchel’s striker selection decision appears likely to come down to a straight choice between Lukaku and Germany forward Kai Havertz for the central role.

Asked if the two could both start however, Tuchel replied: “I can also play both although they lack a bit of a feeling of a perfect fit together.

“So its’ very likely that it’s one of the two, but we will not give the line-up today.

“But listen, Romelu played lately and scored lately and did everything to stay on the pitch. So it will be our final call tomorrow morning.”

Chelsea lost February’s Carabao Cup final to Liverpool only on the finest of margins, 11-10 in a penalty shoot-out that ended with the goalkeepers striking on goal themselves.

Caoimhin Kelleher lashed his home for the Reds before Kepa Arrizabalaga missed, to hand Jurgen Klopp’s men the trophy.

Emirates FA Cup Final Package
Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive penalty in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool (PA)

Tuchel refused to say whether he would opt again to send Kepa on in the final stages should penalties start to loom, as in the League Cup showdown.

And the German boss insisted Chelsea practise penalties all season long, so have not needed to add any extra sessions this week.

Asked if he would bring Kepa off the bench again if penalties were in the offing, Tuchel replied: “I will not tell you, I have an opinion about it, but I will not tell you. When it comes we will see.

“But anyway, we always say let’s wait for the match, let’s see how the game goes, let’s see if we have a change still available and if it’s even right.

“It’s never done before, and it will not be done now. But we have a plan for it, what we can do.

“About practising, I’m a bit torn, in between if you can practise it and how much you can practise it.

“My players shoot a lot of penalties during the season, I have to say, on an almost daily basis.

“Though not too much in the week of the final, it’s not like everybody suddenly starts to shoot 10 penalties a day.

“It’s more or less like one, two penalties a day, through the season.

“Which is in my opinion good to have a certain routine, and to have a certain routine for the players.

“But maybe to shoot tomorrow, after 120 minutes of intense fight and full stadium and the pressure’s on, it’s a different story. You cannot train for that.

“But there are some techniques and of course some routines you can dig into, and this is of course what we do, but over a long period of time.”

