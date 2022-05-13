Deana Bowdoin’s sister wants people to remember her name as killer is executed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deana Bowdoin’s sister wants people to remember her name as killer is executed

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 4.46pm
Leslie Bowdoin James, sister of Deana Lynne Bowdoin, talks to the media (Rick Scuteri/AP)
The sister of a student murdered 44 years ago has remembered her as kind and hard-working – and pleaded with people not to forget her.

Leslie James stood at a podium to tearfully tell the world about the young woman Clarence Dixon raped and strangled on January 7 1978.

It took “way, way, way too long” for justice to be done, she said after Dixon was put to death this week, but mainly focused on her sibling, 21-year-old Deana Bowdoin, who was attacked in her apartment near Arizona State University’s main campus in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe.

She was one term away from graduation.

Leslie Bowdoin James, sister of Deana Lynne Bowdoin talks to the media
“She wrote amazing poetry,” Ms James said.

“Older people and dogs really seemed to take a liking to her and I think that has to say something about her character.”

As a little girl, Ms Bowdoin had an illness that caused her to miss much of a school year.

But Ms James said she worked hard to catch up with help from their schoolteacher mother.

By the time she went to college, she had blossomed into a bright, outgoing young woman.

She was multi-lingual and studied abroad in Mexico and Spain.

Clarence Dixon
Clarence Dixon was executed on Wednesday (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Re-entry/AP)

The summer before she was killed, the sisters spent three months travelling by train across Europe – with Ms Bowdoin making friends along the way.

Ms James, two years older than Ms Bowdoin, said her sister was more personable and friendlier than her, “the one who was supposed to have an exciting career, get married and produce grandkids for my mom. But it didn’t work out that way”.

Dabbing her eyes with a tissue, she added: “We should have been able to grow old together.”

Dixon, 66 and nearly blind, was in prison for most of his adult life.

He was first sentenced to life for the 1985 rape of a Northern Arizona University student and then sentenced to death when DNA evidence re-examined by cold case detectives in 2001 inextricably linked him to Ms Bowdoin’s rape and murder.

He was convicted in 2008.

Dixon’s lawyers argued he was too delusional to understand why he was being executed.

Charles Keith stands outside the prison where Dixon was put to death
Charles Keith stands outside the prison where Dixon was put to death (Rick Scuteri/AP)

They said he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia on multiple occasions, experienced hallucinations over the past 30 years and should not be put to death.

Courts repeatedly rejected the appeals.

As the lethal drugs flowed on Wednesday – marking Arizona’s first execution for nearly eight years and the nation’s sixth in 2022 – Dixon again denied killing Ms Bowdoin and blamed the supreme court for not overturning his conviction.

Ms James said testing of DNA done at the request of the killer’s lawyers proves otherwise.

“There was never any doubt that this inmate murdered my sister,” she said.

She also criticised reporters, saying she has seen a shift in recent years away from compassion and acknowledgement of victims’ rights for advocacy for violent offenders and what she called political posturing.

But she mainly wanted people to remember her sister.

“I wish you could have known her,” she told journalists.

“I have just one request of you. All my mom ever wanted was for people to remember Deana.

“Please remember Deana Lynne Bowdoin.”

