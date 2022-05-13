Top EU diplomat hopeful for deal at Iran nuclear talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Top EU diplomat hopeful for deal at Iran nuclear talks

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 5.22pm
Enrique Mora, the European Union co-ordinator of talks to revive Iran’s nuclear accord with world powers, left, shakes hands with Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, in Tehran (Iranian Foreign Ministry/AP)
Enrique Mora, the European Union co-ordinator of talks to revive Iran’s nuclear accord with world powers, left, shakes hands with Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, in Tehran (Iranian Foreign Ministry/AP)

The European Union’s foreign policy chief said he is hopeful that stalled talks with Iran over the country’s nuclear programme can still lead to an agreement.

The talks between Tehran and world powers are deadlocked, partly due to Iran’s demand for the United States to lift a terrorist designation on the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of Seven major economies in Germany, Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, said an EU envoy visited Tehran this week for talks that had “gone better than expected”.

“The negotiations have been stalled for two months due to this disagreement about what to do with the Revolutionary Guard,” Mr Borrell said.

“These kind of things cannot be solved overnight, but let’s say the negotiations were blocked and they have been de-blocked,” he added.

“Which means there is a perspective of reaching agreement.”

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian echoed Mr Borrell’s assessment, saying on Twitter that the discussions between the EU envoy and Iran’s negotiator “were another opportunity to focus on initiatives to resolve the remaining issues”.

“A good and reliable outcome is within reach if US makes its decision & adheres to its commitments,” Mr Abdollahian wrote.

Meanwhile, the EU’s envoy, Enrique Mora, said on Friday he was briefly detained with colleagues at Frankfurt Airport while on a layover from Tehran to Brussels, in breach of diplomatic rules.

Mr Mora said he received “not a single explanation” from German authorities.

“An EU official on an official mission holding a Spanish diplomatic passport. Took out my passport and my phones,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said the EU ambassador to the UN in Vienna and the head of the EU’s Iran task force were also detained.

“We were kept separated,” Mr Mora wrote. “Refusal to give any explanation for what seems a violation of the Vienna Convention.”

German federal police said the three diplomats were singled out for checks by a computerised system due to their travel from Tehran, rather than any information about them as individuals.

They were released after 40 minutes, police said.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier