Protesters demand arrest of former Sri Lankan PM over attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Protesters demand arrest of former Sri Lankan PM over attack

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 6.12pm
Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Protesters attacked earlier this week by supporters of Sri Lanka’s government have demanded that the newly appointed prime minister arrest his predecessor for allegedly instigating the attack against them as they were calling for his resignation.

A group of protesters camped outside the official residence of new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was appointed on Thursday evening by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a bid to hold onto power and quell the island nation’s political and economic crisis.

For months, Sri Lankans have been forced to wait in long lines to purchase scarce imported essentials such as medicines, fuel, cooking gas and food because of a severe foreign currency shortage.

Sri Lanka
Sri Lankans protest (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

The president’s brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned as prime minister on Monday after the attack on the peaceful protesters triggered a wave of violence across the country.

Nine people were killed and more than 200 wounded.

The group of about 10 protesters camped on Friday at the prime minister’s residence said they do not trust Mr Wickremesinghe, a former five-time prime minister, because he is close to the Rajapaksas.

“If he is truly on the side of the people,” he should have Mahinda Rajapaksa arrested, said Wimal Jayasuriya, a 43-year-old teacher. If he doesn’t arrest him, “then he has to get ready to go.”

Mr Jayasuriya and the others said they were among the protesters who were attacked on Monday with metal and wooden poles by Rajapaksa supporters who were leaving the prime minister’s residence after meeting with him.

Thousands of protesters have joined weeks of protests outside the president’s office and the prime minister’s residence demanding their resignations over the country’s economic crisis.

Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family have taken refuge at a fortified naval base in Trincomalee, on the north-eastern coast. A court on Thursday issued travel bans against him, his former Cabinet minister son and 15 others, including other former ministers, pending an investigation into the attack on the protesters.

Mr Wickremesinghe’s appointment has been opposed by some politicians and religious leaders who say he is part of a corrupt system they want overhauled.

As prime minister from 2015 to 2019, Mr Wickremesinghe was accused of protecting the Rajapaksa family from allegations of corruption and other crimes after Mahinda Rajapaksa lost a presidential election in 2015.

The main opposition party, which split from Mr Wickremesinghe’s leadership in 2020, also opposes his appointment as prime minister.

Mr Wickremesinghe says he can prove he has the support of a majority of Parliament and will be able to solve the country’s economic issues.

Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy and has suspended repayment of its foreign loans pending negotiations on a rescue package with the International Monetary Fund.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier