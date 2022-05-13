Cristiano Ronaldo ‘excited’ by Erik ten Hag arrival at Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘excited’ by Erik ten Hag arrival at Manchester United

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 8.23pm
Erik ten Hag will take over at Old Trafford this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United are “happy and excited” by the impending arrival of Erik ten Hag but warned the new manager needs to be given time and backing as he looks to turn the club around.

United have gone five years without winning a major trophy and will record their lowest points tally of the Premier League era on the back of last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing at Brighton.

Current Ajax boss Ten Hag will take over at Old Trafford on a three-year deal this summer, with Ralf Rangnick’s underwhelming interim stint coming to a close in the May 22 season finale at Crystal Palace.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 24 goals for Manchester United this term (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he’s an experienced coach. But we need to give him time,” Ronaldo said of the Dutchman on Manchester United’s official website.

“Things need to change in the way he wants.

“I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best.”

Ronaldo has hit 24 goals in all competitions since re-joining United last summer and has a further year remaining on his contract.

It remains to be seen how the 37-year-old forward fits in to Ten Hag’s plans.

“We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well,” he added.

“I wish him the best and let’s believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies.

