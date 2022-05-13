Walking and cycling schemes get £200m boost to increase active travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Walking and cycling schemes get £200m boost to increase active travel

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 12.04am Updated: May 14 2022, 8.29am
Walking and cycling schemes across England have been awarded a share of £200 million of Government funding (Simon Turner/Alamy/PA)

Walking and cycling schemes across England have been awarded a share of £200 million of Government funding to spark a “golden age” for active travel.

The Department for Transport claimed the money will help “millions of people” benefit from cleaner air and cheaper ways to travel.

Active Travel England, a Government agency led by Olympic cycling gold medallist Chris Boardman, will oversee the delivery of 134 schemes backed by £161 million.

Among the projects in 46 local authorities outside London are:
– New junctions and pedestrian crossings in Liverpool.
– Segregated cycle lanes across the North East.
– A new travel corridor in Gloucestershire with reduced traffic and high-quality cycle routes.

In addition, £35 million has been awarded to upgrade 44 off-road sections of the National Cycle Network.

The network features routes for walking, cycling and wheeling, which refers to the use of wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

Up to £8 million is going towards a new programme to accelerate the uptake of electric bikes through a pilot scheme enabling people to borrow them.

Nineteen authorities such as Nottinghamshire, Hull and Manchester will receive a share of £1.5 million for feasibility studies into so-called mini-Hollands, to assess how the areas could be as pedestrian and cycle-friendly as Dutch cities.

The £200 million is part of a £2 billion commitment to active travel announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July 2020.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison said: “This multimillion-pound investment will ensure people right across the country can access cheap, healthy and zero-emission travel.

“Active Travel England will be working hard to create a new golden age of walking and cycling, enabling everyone to reap the benefits of a more active lifestyle, creating streets where children can play, and making nicer places to live.”

Mr Boardman said: “This is all about enabling people to leave their cars at home and enjoy local journeys on foot or by bike.

“Active Travel England is going to make sure high-quality spaces for cycling, wheeling and walking are delivered across all parts of England, creating better streets, a happier school run and healthier, more pleasant journeys to work and the shops.”

Xavier Brice, chief executive of charity Sustrans, which manages the National Cycle Network, said investment in the routes will make “walking, wheeling and cycling a safer, more convenient and more accessible travel option for everyone”.

He added: “The network is a national asset that is loved locally.”

