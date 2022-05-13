Older people ‘continually missing out on vital mental health support’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Older people ‘continually missing out on vital mental health support’

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 12.04am
Age UK has said older people are just as likely to suffer from mental health problems as younger age groups, but ‘seem to be continually missing out’ on vital support (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Older people are just as likely to suffer from mental health problems as younger age groups, but “seem to be continually missing out” on vital support, Age UK has said.

More than half a million people in the UK over the age of 65 suffer from anxiety disorder and some 480,000 experience a major depressive disorder, according to estimates from the charity using data from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Index.

In April, Age UK carried out a survey among older people on the impact of the pandemic, which found that they have been equally affected by issues of loneliness and anxiety.

Yet, despite these findings, only 5% of referrals to NHS talking therapies in 2020/21 were for the over-65s, which fell short of expected levels.

The charity is urging that older people not be left out of discussions surrounding mental health support.

Age UK’s charity director, Caroline Abrahams, said: “The pandemic has had a big impact on us all and very few of us are emerging from it totally unscathed. We know that many older people may feel reluctant to start a conversation about their mental health with their GP, but NHS treatments such as counselling are just as effective in older people as they are with other age groups.

“There is a commitment by NHS England to increase overall access to talking therapies, but older people seem to be continually missing out. For this reason we think that there should be a specific target for older people; without it the chances are the trend will continue to move in the wrong direction, with even fewer older people being enabled to access talking therapies than there are now.”

The charity also recommends that those in older age groups who are suffering with their mental health turn to facilities such as its Telephone Friendship Service or to The Silver Line, which offers 24-hour support.

Mental health problems are more prevalent among women than men in this age range, particularly in terms of anxiety, where nearly double the amount of women than men report suffering from the condition.

According to the World Health Organisation, untreated depression in an older person with heart disease “can negatively affect its outcome”.

