What the papers say – May 14

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 2.39am
A delay on banning buy-one-get-one-free deals for unhealthy food products, cancer campaigner Deborah James’s Damehood and the Prime Minister plea for staff to return to the office feature on Saturday’s front pages.

Households have been told the “golden era of cheap food is over” according to The Guardian‘s front page, which reports two-in-five people are buying less food in order to get by.

Also on the topic of rising food prices, the Daily Express writes the PM will scrap a proposed ban on cheap, unhealthy food.

The Daily Mail features its interview with Boris Johnson in which he calls for workers to get back into the office, telling the paper that working from home “doesn’t work”.

In the same vein, The Daily Telegraph covers Jacob Rees-Mogg’s “war” on a “‘three-day week’ for the civil service”. Thee Cabinet minister told the paper civil servants are working from home on Mondays and Fridays because they “think that the working week is shorter than it really is”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror covers the fourth day of the £3million “Wagatha Christie” court libel battle between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.

The i reports a new breast cancer drug could “save thousands of women”.

The Sun splashes with Prince William’s visit to cancer campaigner and podcaster Deborah James to present her with her Damehood.

FT Weekend reports Tesla billionaire Elon Musk has put his £34.5 billion take-over of Twitter on hold over details around the number of spam and fake accounts present on the site.

And the Daily Star says Neil Parish is “tossing his hat back into (the) ring” after admitting to watching pornography in Parliament.

