Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Britons head to coast on sun-kissed Saturday

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 2.37pm
People watch from Bournemouth Pier in Dorset as a person zip wires to the beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People across Britain are out enjoying the fine weather, with temperatures forecast to rise into the mid-20Cs.

Bournemouth beach
In Bournemouth, Dorset, beach-goers were out early to make the most of the sunshine (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goats
Even the goats grazing on the cliffs above the beach took time to rest in the heat (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goats
Before butting heads in the precarious position (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bournemouth pier
Day-trippers walk along Bournemouth pier to enjoy the views (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bournemouth pier
People watch on as some dare to try the zip wire from Bournemouth pier to the beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Paddle boarder
A man paddle boards in the sea off Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Paraglider
Further along the coast at Boscombe beach, a paraglider takes to the skies above the cliffs (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People on beach
The sun was shining the length and breadth of Britain, and people enjoyed the weather on Whitley Bay beach on the north-east coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bluebells in bloom
Bluebells were in full bloom at St Mary’s Lighthouse near Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
The weather was also glorious at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)

