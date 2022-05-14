New Zealand’s Ryan Fox claims Soudal Open lead with third-round 66

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Zealand’s Ryan Fox claims Soudal Open lead with third-round 66

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 7.17pm
New Zealand’s Ryan Fox moved into the lead in Antwerp (Gareth Fuller/PA)
New Zealand’s Ryan Fox powered into pole position to win his second DP World Tour title of the season at the 2022 Soudal Open in Antwerp.

The in-form Kiwi carded a third-round of 66 on Saturday to reach 11 under par, a shot ahead of England’s Sam Horsfield.

England’s Sam Horsfield remains in contention
Germany’s Yannik Paul sat alone in third on nine under following a 68, with compatriot Marcel Schneider, Fabrizio Zanotti, Niall Kearney and Oliver Bekker all on eight under.

Zanotti’s 65 was the lowest score of the day and lifted the 38-year-old from Paraguay 36 places up the leaderboard.

In glorious conditions at Rinkven International GC, Fox took a while to warm up as he covered the first 10 holes in level par after cancelling out a bogey on the third with a birdie on the next.

But with five birdies on the back nine, he raced home in 30 strokes to move ahead of Horsfield, who had started the day sharing the lead with compatriot Dale Whitnell and Germany’s Matti Schmid.

“I played really solid on the back nine, didn’t miss a shot, holed a couple of putts as well,” Fox said.

Horsfield shot four birdies in a second successive two-under-par 69.

Whitnell and Schmid both dug deep to shoot rounds of 72 and remain in contention on seven under par along with Paul Waring, Robin Roussel, Andy Sullivan, Chase Hanna and Jorge Campillo.

